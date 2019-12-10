Boys Basketball Fremont wins home opener over Garrett Tuesday night
FREMONT — Fremont won its home opener on Tuesday night, defeating Northeast Corner Conference rival Garrett 66-44.
The Eagles went on a run with a flurry of three-pointers late in the first quarter to take a 21-12 into the second quarter. Fremont built on that advantage from there.
Kameron Colclasure led four Eagles in double figures with 19 points and three assists. Gabel Pentecost had 17 points and five rebounds. Nick Miller hit four three-pointers for his 12 points. Ethan Bock chipped in with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Jason Bailey paced the Railroaders with 11 points. Jayden Broadnax was plagued with foul trouble and had eight points. Jarrett Bailey and Kail Baughman each scored seven points.
Broadnax was named the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association-Subway Boys Player of the Week in District 1 for last week’s efforts, which included 39 points against Lakewood Park on Friday.
