ANGOLA — Before her senior basketball season begins and just returning from COVID-19 quarantine due to contact tracing, Hanna Knoll made her commitment to Central Michigan University official, signing her National Letter of Intent with the Mid-American Conference school Wednesday afternoon.
“Words can’t describe the relief,” Knoll said.
“There’s uncertainty everywhere right now, but I was comfortable with CMU throughout the process.”
Knoll will be joining one of the top mid-major NCAA Division I women’s basketball programs in the country in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, with a lot of familiar faces on the roster. This year’s group of freshman Chippewas include Carlee Crabtree from nearby Coldwater, Michigan; 2020 Indiana All-Star Sydney Graber from Homestead and former Franklin Central standout Rachel Loobie from Indianapolis.
Knoll said having a big brother nearby also played a role in her decision. Konnor Knoll, one of Hanna’s two older brothers, is in his first year at Central Michigan.
The Chippewas like to get up and down the floor and shoot the three-point shot. They got rolling under coach Sue Guevara, reaching the Sweet 16 in 2018 during a 30-win season with NCAA Tournament victories over nationally-ranked LSU and Ohio State and winning 25 games in the 2018-19 campaign. Guevara is part of the 2020 class of inductees into the CMU Athletics Hall of Fame.
Guevara retired and turned the program over to longtime assistant coach Heather Oesterle, who led the Chippewas to a 23-7 record, their fifth straight MAC West Division title and their fourth straight MAC regular season title with a No. 1 seed in the conference tournament last season. The coronavirus canceled the team’s postseason plans.
“Just everything,” Knoll said on why she picked Central Michigan. “I love their coaches. I love their style of play. That made it the right fit for me.”
Knoll is the reigning KPC Media Group Prep of the Year in girls basketball. She averaged 16.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.3 assists per game last season in leading the Hornets to a 21-3 record and Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament titles.
Expectations remain high for Knoll and the Hornets with a change in coaches from Brandon Appleton to Nick Burlingame, an AHS graduate who recently coached the Lakeland boys.
Knoll embraces how Appleton pushed her and said the transition to Burlingame has been smooth.
“With Appleton, it was a love-hate relationship,” Knoll said. “There were times he made me so mad, but his intent was to make me the best player I can be and I am grateful for that today.
“It’s been good. There’s a lot of communication between the two coaches. The girls are coming in with the same energy.”
Knoll, Burlingame and the Hornets open their season on Friday at DeKalb. The junior varsity contest starts at 6 p.m. with the varsity game to follow.
