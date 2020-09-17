BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights boys soccer team has entered “new territory” after beating Central Noble 1-0 on Thursday to advance to the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championship match.
The Panthers will play Westview on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Brushy Prairie.
“It’s new territory, but we’ll take it. The team is playing really well the last two weeks, connecting passes, and we have to do more of the same,” Prairie Heights coach Craig Burkholder said. “We have a nice group of seniors and they’re trying to make it count.”
“We played hard. My boys usually do. We just let one go in and we had our opportunities to put it in the back of the net. Just never could get it there,” Central Noble coach Joe Imhof said. “Prairie Heights played a good game. Every year, I see them progress. They’ve gotten better year after year. I’m really happy to see that for Prairie Heights, but of course I’m sad for our boys to be out of the tournament.”
The lone goal of the match came eight minutes into the second half. A foul awarded the Panthers a free kick near midfield. Collin Kesslar took the kick and found a waiting Isaac Burns, who got his head on the ball and snuck inside the right post for the goal.
“Just a nice chip in the box, and I think a nice flick of the neck or the back of his head and it went it. (Kesslar) dropped in a spot, and Isaac was in the right place,” Burkholder said.
Central Noble only had four shots on goal on Thursday, and most of them were by Dillen Noland. The Panthers defense made it difficult for decent looks at the goal.
“We played pretty good defense. We had a couple of lapses on defense tonight. A big part for (Central Noble) was that they lost (Danny) Leffers earlier in the game. That hurt them because he’s a very good player,” Burkholder said. “But our defense kept going to those free balls and did an excellent job to head it out or trap it away from them.”
Leffers left 10 minutes into the match after falling on awkwardly on his shoulder. He didn’t return. Leffers is a player that is always moving for the Cougars and is important to anything they do on the field.
“Danny is a key player, and once he went out it definitely hurt our team,” Imhof said.
The Cougars needed Leffers in the second half as they couldn’t generate scoring opportunities with any regularity. Their first shot of the second half by Central Noble didn’t come until the 23:26 mark. At one point, Prairie Heights was up 8-1 in shots and finished 10-5 in the second half.
Central Noble picked up their effort with less than 10 minutes to go, but Prairie Heights survived with keeper Sam Zolman coming up with a few crucial saves in the final minutes.
The Panthers have been on an avenge tour during the tournament. They avenged a 7-6 loss to Lakeland on Saturday with a 5-4 win in the first round on Monday. They took down Central Noble after losing 2-1 in late August.
Prairie Heights lost to Westview 5-0 last Thursday and will try for the trifecta on Saturday.
