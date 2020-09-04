LAGRANGE — Field position and running the ball.
Lakeland turned to the basics after a close first half against Prairie Heights in the annual Milk Can showdown Friday, and pulled away to a 27-13 win over the rival Panthers.
The Lakers (1-2) kept the field slanted against the Panthers and controlled the ball by amassing 336 rushing yards, almost 200 of which came after halftime. Lakeland controlled the ball for nearly 29 of the 48 minutes for the night.
The workhorse was Khamron Malaivanh with 219 yards on 30 carries, and touchdown runs of 18, 2 and 17 yards.
Leading just 8-7 at the half after scoring its first points of the season, Lakeland scored touchdowns on three straight possessions to take command in the second half.
Two penalties against the Panthers (0-3) allowed Lakeland to take over at the Heights 38 midway through the third quarter.
The Lakers needed just five plays to score with Malaivanh bursting out of a scrum at the line and sprinting 18 yards to the end zone.
Lakeland moved 61 yards in nine plays — all on the ground — on its next possession, with Malaivanh going across from the 2.
Three plays later, Alex Pelham’s fumble recovery had the ball in the Lakers’ hands again, with Malaivanh adding his final touchdown only three plays after that.
Along with Pelham’s recovery, the Lakers also got two interceptions from Brayden Bontrager.
The Panthers scored first off their only takeaway, an interception on a fourth-down pass by Chandler Schocke near midfield.
Quarterback Luke Severe, who threw 25 times, hit Zach Wiseman to convert a fourth-and-10 before launching a high-arching 28-yard TD pass to Schocke to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.
Lakeland went ahead on a 68-yard, nine-play march, with Colton Isaacs scoring on a 2-yard quarterback sneak. Out of a trick formation on the extra point, Deion Marshall passed to Bontrager for a two-point conversion, and Lakeland led at the half.
The Panthers added a late touchdown on a gadget play when Quintin Ross took a pitch, then whipped a 33-yard scoring pass to Storm Chaffee in the game’s final minute.
