ANGOLA — Trine made Concordia pay for a penalty late in the third period, tying the game and getting into position for a possible first win.
The Falcons had the same chance, however, and cashed in when Cory Dennis tipped in a shot by Nick Guerra with 1:41 left to regain the lead.
Alex Way sealed the win with an empty-netter with 25 seconds left, and it was Concordia (Wisconsin) that broke into the win column for the first time with a 5-3 men’s ice hockey victory at the Thunder Ice Arena Thursday.
Trine (0-4) opted to remove goaltender Elias Sandholm in favor of a sixth attacker when the Falcons were whistled for icing with 1:13 left. After a frantic battle to get the puck to the net, Concordia gained control at center ice, and Way scored from an easy distance to put it away.
Concordia (1-4), which rallied from an early two-goal deficit to win, trailed 2-1 after two periods, but went ahead on goals by Luke Ranallo at 2:41 and Jacob Palmerio at 8:29 in the third period.
That looked to be enough for junior goalie Bo Didur, who stopped the Thunder’s Frank Trazzera on an open shot from the slot and later turned away Brendan Prappas in the crease after a Trine rush.
Trine took advantage, however, when the Falcons’ Michael Makarenko went off for a slash at 15:14. Trazzera deflected the puck in a blast from the point by Hunter Payment at 16:01, and the Thunder were even at 3-3.
The Thunder played a totally dominant first period — almost. They had Didur in a shooting gallery for much of the time, and nearly the whole period was played in the Concordia end as Trine held a 19-6 advantage in shots on goal.
Zach VanCompernolle pushed in a rebound as he and Corey Robertson crashed the net after a shot by Thad Marcola at 8:57. Then Garrett Hallford scored out of a scramble in the crease at 14:39 for a 2-0 lead, with Justin Meers and Payment getting assists.
Blake Robertson just missed with about three minutes left in the period, hitting the left post on a shot Didur never saw due to traffic in front of the goal.
Trine couldn’t finish the period, however, as Robertson was called for a trip at 19:47. Immediately after the faceoff, Sandholm knocked down a shot by Dennis, but Nick Guiney found the rebound and scored with 6.6 seconds left before intermission.
Despite all the good work, Trine led just 2-1 after one period, and didn’t look like the same team after that.
Concordia had the better of the play in the scoreless second period. Trine’s William Casey received a slashing penalty at 1:23, and a key shot block by Robertson helped the Thunder get the kill.
Trine couldn’t cash in after Concordia’s Jacob Shankar plastered Brett Tierney against the glass, and was hit with an interference penalty at 3:54.
The Falcons put on a fury for around five minutes in the middle of the period, but Sandholm and the Thunder escaped the period still up by a goal despite being outshot 18-9. Trine had a 44-36 edge in shots for the night.
The two clubs have a return engagement Saturday at Concordia.
