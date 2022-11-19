FREMONT — Fremont guard Ethan Bontrager made his college decision known just before his senior season started, committing to play basketball at nearby Manchester University on Friday afternoon.
Bontrager is the second Eagle to commit to the NCAA Division III program out of North Manchester in as many years. Forward Logan Brace is on the Spartan roster this season as a freshman.
Bontrager picked Manchester over a few other small colleges.
Manchester has been a really good school that I've been looking at for a very long time now. I know a lot of people that have gone there. I know the coaches and I really like the program and how they do things over there," Bontrager said. "I think it's the perfect fit for me."
Bontrager has been a big long-range shooter who has helped the Eagles win Class 1A sectional championships the past two seasons.
Last season, he shot 54.2% from the field, including 40% from three-point range, and averaged 11.5 points per game. He also had 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest.
Bontrager's sharpshooting started to emerge as a sophomore. He finished that season by scoring all 13 of his points in the second half of a 1A Triton Regional semifinal game against Kouts in March of 2021. He helped Fremont cut a 21-point deficit late in the first half down to three with a minute to go before the Mustangs held on to win 66-62.
Bontrager is also driving to the basket more to adjust to how defenses deal with him. He knows he has to hit the weight room to help him contribute and excel at Manchester.
Fremont coach Josh Stuckey said Bontrager leads by example. That will really get going on Saturday when the Eagles open their season at Lakewood Park Christian in Auburn.
