Fremont High School senior guard Ethan Bontrager (front row, second from right) committed to play basketball at NCAA Division III Manchester University Friday afternoon. Sitting with Ethan are, from left, his sister Jaidelynn Bontrager, his father and Eagles junior varsity boys basketball coach Terry Bontrager, and Ethan's mother Marie Bontrager. Standing behind the Bontragers are, from left, FHS athletic director Cal Stone, FHS varsity boys basketball coach Josh Stuckey and FHS principal Mark Sherbondy.