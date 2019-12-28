Wrestling
Fremont takes Eastern tourney championship
GREENTOWN — The Fremont wrestling team went undefeated, 9-0, at the Greentown Eastern Holiday Classic Friday and Saturday, claiming the championship.
Blake VanGompel (106), Essiah Kamer (113) and R.J. Dilbone (195) were individual champions for the Eagles, who improved to 22-4 overall.
Angola wrestlers place in Border War tourney
DEFIANCE, Ohio — Two Angola wrestlers placed in the Defiance Border Wars tournament Saturday.
Senior Jett Boots (120) and Trevor Marple made the podium at the event, with Boots placing third and Marple finishing eighth in his weight class.
Isiah Levitz takes first at Al Smith Classic
MISHAWAKA — Prairie Heights senior wrestler Isiah Levitz stayed undefeated this year while finishing the Al Smith Classic as the 160-pound champion.
Levitz advanced to 21-0 on the season with a 7-5 decision over Indianapolis Cathedral’s Elliott Rodgers, who won a state championship last year.
College Basketball Trine women prevail
WESTERVILLE, Ohio — The Trine University women’s basketball team defeated Dennison in the first round of the Otterbein Tournament Saturday, 62-40.
The Thunder improved to 7-3 overall with the win, and will play Hanover today at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.