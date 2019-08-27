LIGONIER — Both coaches agreed in what they saw on Tuesday night between the West Noble and Angola boys soccer teams. The Chargers were able to possess the ball better, which helped them shut out the Hornets 5-0.
“I think we did a good job of possessing the ball. We were pretty patient, which is what I’ve been asking from them throughout the week,” West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa said. “I think we still need to be better on the decision making, as far as passing and switching the field a little bit better.”
Angola coach Brandon Appleton agreed with how well West Noble (3-1, 2-0 NECC) possessed the ball and moved it around the field against his team.
Possessing the ball more helped the Chargers take more opportunities at the goal, and they got the scoring started within the first 10 minutes of the match.
A pass out to Nestor Gutierrez near the sideline, set up a beautiful cross from Gutierrez to Henry Torres, who was in the right position to put his head on the ball and into the net.
Ten minutes later, the Chargers switched up their plan of attack with Eric Galarza passing it from the middle out to Torres, who was wide open and had a one-on-one situation with the Hornet keeper. Torres was able slip the ball past the goalie for his second goal of the match.
After a yellow card on the Hornets, a free kick ensued from about 30 yards out, which was taken by Juan Calvo. The senior placed the perfectly into the box to none other than Torres, who put a simple touch on the ball for the goal, completing the hat trick.
“It’s always great to see guys like that step up for the team,” Zamarripa said on Torres. “Coming back this year, he’s a lot more mature, a lot stronger, he’s grown a little bit mentally and physically. So I think he’ll be a great asset for us this year.”
The Hornets had chances to answer all match long. They were able to build up through the defense on more than a few occasions, but the Chargers’ backline held strong and didn’t allow an easy shot the whole match.
Calvo, Diego Flores, Coy Wolheter and Jaime Gutierrez were a part of the Chargers’ backline that limited the Hornets to just five shots on Tuesday. West Noble took 20 shots in the win.
Ricardo Flores and Jose Dominguez each added a West Noble goal in the second half to make up the final score.
The Chargers were able to bounce back after a 2-1 loss to Goshen on Saturday. Zamarripa said it was important from his players to learn from the loss, but it ultimately won’t have a large effect on their season since it was a non-conference game.
“I think a lot of it just comes down to pressure, there’s a lot more pressure when it’s an important game,” Zamarripa said. “We have a lot of younger guys who take sometime to react to these different situations, so it’s a little bit easier to play now with a little less pressure. But it all comes with maturity and time.”
While not a lot went in favor of the Hornets on Tuesday, Appleton did see more positivity from his squad.
“Probably the best out of what I see is the way we are talking to each other. We struggled early in the year in how we communicated with each other. At times, we were being a little too negative,” Appleton said. “We’ve been on the kids about despite what’s put in front of you, you can always have positive outlook.”
