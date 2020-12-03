BRUSHY PRAIRIE – Prairie Heights girls basketball team found a way to beat the Bethany Christian Bruins 38-36 without its two most experienced players for most of the second half Thursday night.
The Panthers did not have junior guard Alayna Boots at all. Boots had a finger nail ripped off during her team’s win at Lakewood Park Tuesday.
Then with 2 minutes, 27 seconds left in the third quarter, junior forward Kennedy Kugler was hit in the face hard when three players, including two Panthers, went for a loose ball foul line left in front of the Prairie Heights bench. Kugler did not return and went to a local hospital Thursday night for further care.
It came down to the final possession, and Heights (3-3) made the final stop.
Alex German missed the front end of a one-and-one with 6.3 seconds left, and the Bruins rebounded. But Bethany (3-3) was unable to get a shot off. Mariah Stoltzfus dribbled the ball up the court, and Heights knocked the ball out of her hands just before time expired.
The lead changed hands several times in the second half. Bethany Christian had plenty of opportunities to grab the advantage, but did not make enough shots and Heights survived.
Junior Miah Penick hit a three-pointer for the Panthers to break a 32-32 tie with 5 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Senior Jaycee Malone knocked down a long left-wing jumper to put the home team 37-32 with 3:32 to play.
“Other girls took advantage of the opportunity after watching their friend go down,” Prairie Heights coach Bill Morr said. “It was hard on them to see that, but they made the most of the opportunity.”
Seven players scored for the Panthers, led by 10 points from Trevyn Terry. Kugler and Karlie Hartman each had six points. Penick had five points, Malone and Caylee Bachelor each scored four and German had three points.
Stoltzfus had 10 points to lead the Bruins. Zoe Willems had eight points and Mia Reinhardt scored six.
West Noble 55, Westview 15
In Ligonier, the Chargers won their Northeast Corner Conference opener. Lilly Mast had 31 points and Mackensy Mabie scored 10 for West Noble (4-1, 1-0 NECC).
Kamryn Miller had seven points and Katrina Schwartz scored six for the Warriors (0-8, 0-2).
Blackhawk Christian 62, Churubusco 28
In Fort Wayne, the Eagles (2-5) lost their fourth straight game.
Hailee Kline had 23 points and Lily Helmuth scored 12 for the Braves (9-1).
