BOURBON — Fremont pushed Class 1A No. 3 Kouts to the brink in Saturday’s second regional semifinal at Triton, but there wasn’t enough time to complete the comeback.
The Eagles (12-12) trailed 44-23 late in the first half but rallied in the second half to just a three-point deficit with a minute left. The Mustangs were able to hit key free throws in the closing seconds to defeat Fremont 66-62.
“Our kids stayed true to what we preach, which is the kids in the Fremont jerseys are the hardest working kids in the gym. That’s it,” Fremont coach Josh Stuckey said. “If we win or lose, it doesn’t matter. We’re going to outwork everyone. I’m not saying (Kouts) didn’t work hard. I think they did, but I don’t think they outworked us.”
Gabel Pentecost led the Eagles with 20 points and nine rebounds. He was 4-for-5 from the three-point line. Ethan Bock was also 4-of-5 from distance and ended up with 14 points, seven assists and four boards.
Ethan Bontrager heated up in the second half and was a big reason why Fremont clawed back into Saturday’s game. He scored all 13 of his points in the final two quarters. Logan Brace finished with 11 points, Nick Miller had one three-pointer, and Kameron Colclasure had one point and three assists.
The Mustangs’ Cole Wireman hit his season average and scored 27 points, 23 coming in the first 16 minutes. He also had seven assists. His twin Cale finished with 21 points, and Hunter Kneifel had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Pentecost scored with 30 seconds left in the first half to make it a 44-25 game.
Out of the break, Bock drilled a deep three, which was a sign of things to come for the Eagles. He hit another from the corner, then Brace score three points the hard way to cut it to 48-34.
Brace’s three-point play started a 9-0 run for Fremont, which ended with a couple of drives by Pentecost and Bontrager.
On the other side of the court, Kouts started to hold the ball and made Fremont come out and guard near half court. The scores by Pentecost and Bontrager were almost three minutes apart because of the conservative play by the Mustangs. But they scored the last six points of the quarter to push the lead back to double digits, 54-40.
Fremont kept pressing, hitting three after three. Pentecost, Bock and Bontrager each buried a three-pointer to start the fourth and cut the lead to nine, 58-49, with 4:30 remaining.
Another triple by Bontrager, then a three-point play the old-fashion way by the sophomore made it 63-59 with 70 ticks left. On the next possession by Kouts, a loose ball ended up in the hands of Colclasure, and he was fouled for a trip to the free-throw line. He made the first but missed the second to make it three-point game.
The comeback lost steam when Brace was called for an intentional foul on the next trip, which gave the Mustangs a pair of free throws and the ball. Kneifel hit 1-of-2, but his twin Parker Kneifel hit two more free ones a few seconds later to push the lead back to six and out of reach for the Eagles.
Kouts’ ability to get up and down the floor quickly was a concern coming in for Fremont, but it was the size and length of the Mustangs that gave the Eagles trouble early on. Kouts played a 1-2-2 zone for most of the game, and the Wireman twins wreaked havoc at the top of it.
“We had a hard time adjusting to the 1-2-2 early. We had the right play, but we had the wrong read. We were trying to throw it to the wrong spot. There was a spot that was open, but we didn’t identify it quickly enough,” Stuckey said.
The Mustangs had 21 points off of 16 Fremont turnovers on Saturday and most of them came the first half.
“In the first quarter, it started out alright, but we did a poor job of getting back on defense,” Stuckey said.
A 12-0 run by Kouts in the first quarter, included multiple scores by Cole Wireman, which resulted in a 16-4 lead.
The deficit continued to grow in the second quarter and was at 30-12 after seven straight points by Cale Wireman.
“(Kouts) is awesome. They’re a really good team. I watched the film, I heard people talk about them, I knew they were a good team, and they’re better than I thought they were,” Stuckey said.
The Eagles finally settled in, reduced their turnovers and started to knock down some 3’s. As a team, Fremont was 11-for-20 (55%) from beyond the arc for the game.
Pentecost and Miller each hit one to cut the lead to 14 with 2:25 left in the second quarter. However, Cole Wireman answered with a pair of triples on his own.
Fremont finished the game shooting 22-for-35 (63%) from the field and were 12-of-15 (80%) in the second half. Kouts ended up 25-of-49 (51%) from the floor but won the turnover battle 16-6.
The Eagles finished the season winning nine of their last 11 games after a 3-10 start. The good news for them is that the majority of the roster returns. This year’s seniors were Colclasure, Christian Bice, Garrett Kelly and Kaleb Gannon, and they helped set the standard for the future under Stuckey.
“We’re excited about that. I think our seniors did a good job of helping reset the culture this year. We had four seniors, and there’s only one of them that played a big amount of minutes. The other three were so positives, so encouraging, so hype on the bench, and the younger kids see that. They know now that this is our baseline standard,” Stuckey said. “Anything less than this is unacceptable, because don’t tell me it’s not possible.”
