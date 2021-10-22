GARRETT — There are no moral victories in playoff football. It could be said that Garrett’s defense having two goal line stands and holding Tippecanoe Valley to its lowest score all season was a moral victory.
It could be said that junior running back Robert Koskie’s two-yard rushing touchdown with 7:37 left in the game to avoid a shutout was a moral victory.
However, it was the Class 3A No. 7 Vikings that escaped Memorial Field with the overall victory 22-8 to improve to 10-0 and will host Mishawaka Marian in the sectional semifinals next Friday night.
Speaking through tears after the game, Railroaders head coach Chris DePew did not diminish the accomplishments of his team despite the first-round exit.
“I don’t want to overstate football and compare it to people who have a lot of terrible things in their lives, but these guys have faced a lot more adversity than football usually brings to kids,” DePew said. “If you knew the kinds of injuries some of these guys are playing with that most people who play football in any sport, would be done for six months for it, you’d be amazed.”
Coming into tonight’s game, the Vikings were ranked sixth and ninth in the state across all classes in average margin of victory (38.89 points per game) and total scoring (46.67 ppg). Garrett was not in the top 50 in any category, but at halftime, after holding the Vikings to eight points, some could assume the defense should have.
The only score of the first half came with 7:02 remaining in the first quarter, when the Viking senior flex player Jamasyn Virgil rammed right through the defensive line of the Railroaders for a 70-yard touchdown. The Vikings, known for going for two-point conversions, converted the try to take the 8-0 lead.
The Railroaders had many attempts to score throughout the game, getting close to the red-zone several times, but their efforts were constantly hampered by turnovers or penalty calls. Sophomore quarterback Aaden Lytle was intercepted four times by Valley’s sophomore linebacker Wade Jones.
“We couldn’t quite take advantage of a couple of situations with scoring opportunities,” DePew said. “ou’re not going to win a game with that many turnovers, and I wish we could have done better tonight and give our seniors a win. I don’t know of a group that really deserved better than these guys.
With 3:27 left in the third quarter, a 78-yard passing touchdown from senior quarterback Branson McBrier to Virgil helped the Vikings jump out to a 16-0 lead after another two-point conversion.
By the time the Railroaders finally scored in the fourth quarter, the Vikings added one more touchdown to go up 22-0, a 32-yard pass from McBrier to Jones with 9:52 remaining.
Talking about grit and determination, DePew said his guys are phenomenal and were a band of brothers.
“Our guys just care about practicing together and playing together,” DePew said. “They’re a great reflection of this town and their families and I’m proud of them as I can be of anybody who has ever been of any team I’ve ever had. I’ve coached teams who won a lot more games, but I’m no prouder of those guys as I am these guys.”
The Railroaders graduate 16 seniors, and they were what made DePew’s favorite memories of the season.
“These are special seniors,” DePew said. “I mean every moment with them from going to Dairy Queen after a seven-on-seven tournament, to watching film and joking around on Saturday mornings after long bus rides. You have coach and you have player, and then somewhere along the line, it becomes friendship.”
Garrett finished the game with 277 yards (165 passing, 112 rushing) and Tippecanoe Valley with 442 total yards (282 passing, 182 rushing).
