KENDALLVILLE — The Hornets were pushed for one set but still came away with a 3-0 sweep over the Knights on Thursday night.
Angola won 25-10, 27-25, 25-12, but it didn’t impress coach Lloy Ball too much.
“I thought it was very poor to be honest with you. I told them the only good thing about tonight was everyone got to play,” Ball said. “We have a bunch of young kids that we’re trying to mesh with our four seniors, who don’t have a ton of varsity time because of the 11 we had last year.”
He does see potential in this year’s squad though.
“We just have to be a lot cleaner. It’s a different kind of team from last year. It can be a good team, but we don’t have the three dominate pin hitters like we did last year, so we have to scrap and defend and serve well. In these first two matches, we’ve not served well,” Ball said.
Ball added he would like the ace-to-error ratio to be two-to-one, and he said it’s been one-to-one in the first two matches.
The Hornets jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first set and got aces from Lindsey Call and Mak Thompson.
The advantage was pushed to double digits after a block and a kill from Call, mixed in with a kill from Brea Harris.
The Knights scrambled to cut the lead down to six after a couple of errors by the Hornets, but Call took to the service line and never gave up serve the rest of the set. She added four more aces, and Harris and Morgan Gaerte finished the set off with a pair of kills.
East Noble took the lead and ran with it in the second set. After three kills by Rachael Carlson, the Knights led 9-3.
“Definitely our intensity and our energy changed. We’re talking more, moving more and working together. Our flow was really working well,” East Noble coach Katie Probst said.
The Hornets clawed back in with a couple more kills from Harris and Gaerte.
“The biggest thing was I switched the big freshman Morgan Gaerte to the outside and put our senior Rachel Cockroft at opposite, and it’s something we’ve practiced. It’s something I’d like to do more often. But once again with a new team, anything in their mind that’s a significant change equals hesitancy, equals I’m not real confident in it and it showed right there,” Ball said.
Ball said his job is to make his girls uncomfortable to make them better, so when it comes time to face the likes of Bishop Dwenger, Garrett and Leo, they’re better prepared.
Angola took a two-point advantage after a couple of tip kills from Maren Fifer and Harris, but a couple of Hornet errors tie the set back up 23-23. Then, East Noble took the lead after a kill from Carlson.
However, big swings from Gaerte gave the visitors back the lead, then an error by the Knights ended the set.
Gaerte continued to make solid contact in the third set, along with Tyrah Stillman, who got in on the parade of points with pair of kills.
The Hornets opened it up after a couple of blocks from Harris and never looked back.
“We just kind of slowed down that third set and dug ourselves a hole and couldn’t get out of it,” Probst said.
After losing to Carroll 3-0 on Wednesday and by sweep on Thursday, Probst said she wants her team to show that intensity for the entire match instead of just a set. She did like how her team hit against the Hornets.
East Noble travels to North Side on Monday, and Angola host New Haven Tuesday.
