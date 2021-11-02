ANGOLA — For the second time in three years, Trine volleyball is headed to a MIAA semifinal match against Hope College.
In order to do that, the Thunder (16-15, 5-3 MIAA) had to get by Adrian College (7-18, 3-5 MIAA) in the quarterfinal match. The Thunder had previously beaten the Bulldogs earlier in the season 3-0, but had to fight and claw their way to a five-set (25-22, 19-25, 25-14, 12-25, 15-11) victory Tuesday night.
“That was a tough game,” senior middle blocker Chloe Behm said. “But it was just a matter of who wanted it more and we put some players in who have not seen the court much this year. They wanted it really bad and they stepped up big for us.”
The first set was a seesaw battle with neither the Thunder nor Bulldogs able to pull away from the other. Midway through the set, Adrian strung together five straight points to take a 16-14 lead, forcing Trine to call a timeout.
Coming out of the timeout, Trine scored five straight points of its own to lead 19-16, which in turn forced the Bulldogs to call their timeout. From there, both teams traded points until the Thunder were able to win the set on an Adrian service error.
The Bulldogs controlled much of the second set, going on a 9-2 run early to lead 12-6. That lead was soon withered by a 6-1 run by Trine to cut the Thunder’s deficit to two. Unfortunately for the Thunder, the 11 total errors sustained in the set was too much to overcome, falling to the Bulldogs 25-19.
Adrian raced out to a 5-0 lead in the third but quickly fell behind as Trine went on multiple runs, racing out to a 13-7 lead largely helped by five of Adrian’s nine attacking errors of the set, and later a 20-9 lead. Not looking back, a kill from sophomore outside hitter Olivia Jolliffe, one of her 14 on the night.
The fourth set was the exact opposite of the third with the Bulldogs attack being a lot more precise and having led by as many as 13 on their way to a 25-12 victory to force the decisive fifth that would decide Friday’s opponent for the top-seeded Hope College.
Reminiscent of the first, both teams traded points until the Thunder went on a 4-0 run, helped by a service ace from freshman defensive specialist Kacie VanKalker and three blocks from freshman middle blocker Jocelynn Nichlols and senior setter Jacqueline Baughman. The Bulldogs answered back with four of their own, but it would be the Thunder that pulled away at the end, led by kills from Behm and sophomore outside hitter Hannah Sands that would seal the 15-11 fifth set win and the match.
“[Sands] is normally one of our top producers and they were doing a good job shutting her down much of the night,” Trine coach Jamie Wozniak said. “We had her set off to look at the defense and what was coming at her and she took advantage of that and found the holes.”
Behm, a Central Noble alumna, finished the match with 11 kills, two digs, three blocks, and one assist.
“We’ve been talking to Chloe all year on just being an offensive player and not just worrying about the block but also stepping in and helping out on defense,” Wozniak said. “She did a good job playing all around and taking stuff away at the net for them on defense.”
The Thunder will face Hope College in a MIAA semifinal rematch from 2019 that saw the Dutchmen sweep Trine 3-0.
“We know it will be a tough one,” Behm said. “But if we leave everything out on the floor, all heart, all together, I think we might have a great shot.”
Other contributors for the Thunder were sophomore outside hitter Jolliffe (14 kills, 11 digs, two service aces), Baughman (39 assists, eight digs, four kills) freshman defensive specialist Rachel Campbell (17 digs) and VanKalker (15 digs, four service aces).
