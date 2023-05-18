ANGOLA — Part of being a collegiate athlete is being flexible and willing to take on different roles to help the team reach its goals.
Trine University junior pitcher Alexis Michon has done that in a big way for the Thunder in 2023.
A transfer from Eastern Connecticut State University who was named National NCAA Division III Pitcher of the Year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association in 2022, Michon is a former starter now serving a dominant relief role for the Thunder, who opened NCAA Division III Angola Regional play Thursday night against Waynesburg (Pa.).
Michon is 9-1 with a 1.50 earned run average in 2023, with four saves and 95 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings.
At Eastern Connecticut State she was the primary starter, but she’s more than embracing her new role here.
“I know what my job is, and I want to do it well,” Michon said.
Lately she’s been coming into games in the sixth or seventh inning, primarily in relief of Trine freshman starting pitcher Debbie Hill, who has also emerged as a dominant hurler for the Thunder in her first season.
Michon said she’s come to enjoy the relief role, coming into games with a lead, and being ready to slam the door on would-be rallies.
Michon is a hard thrower, and that part of her game has not changed. She has overpowering stuff, and thrives on the pressure of coming into a game with runners on base. She throws a riseball that’s kind of a cross with a screwball, as well as a changeup. Her hardest pitches top out at about 65 mph.
Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen said Michon has been a huge addition to the pitching staff, which was already deep.
“She’s been great,” Danklefsen said. “We keep telling her, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”
Michon’s dominating stuff can be particularly effective late in a game when a team just gets one crack at her, Danklefsen said.
Michon is studying elementary education at Trine, with an emphasis in special education. She came to Trine with two teammates from Eastern Connecticut State, outfielder Cassie Woods and catcher Carolyn Biel. Both are graduate students at Trine finishing up their softball careers in 2023.
Michon said having teammates come along has been nice. The Trine players and coaches have been very welcoming.
