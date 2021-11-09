KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After last season’s heartbreaking defeat to Hope College in the championship match of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletics Association conference, Trine’s men’s soccer team returned to the title game Saturday riding a five-game win streak.
Their opponent was Kalamazoo (11-4-3, 5-1-1 MIAA), the same team that had last beaten the Thunder (13-3-2, 5-2 MIAA) back on Oct. 16 by a score of 5-1.
The Thunder were not about to let the trophy slip through their grasp this time around, avenging both last season’s loss in the title game and their loss to the Hornets earlier in the season, defeating Kalamazoo 2-0 on the backs of goals from sophomores Tyler Murphy and Alhusain Yahya.
“It was surreal,” head coach David Jacobs said of when the final horn sounded. “No one expected us to be there or to win.”
Neither team was able to score a goal in the first half despite 11 combined shots on goal from the Thunder and Hornets, all of which were saved by their respective goalkeepers.
Trine’s sophomore goalkeeper, Troy Saylor, made two important saves at the 23rd and 32nd minutes, both coming off of headers from the Hornets attackers.
It wasn’t until the 51st minute when Murphy was able to break through the goalkeeper’s brick wall thanks to a lead pass from freshman Luke Kearns, giving Murphy the one-on-one opportunity for the goal.
In between Murphy’s goal and Yahya’s goal, Saylor made two more saves to keep the Hornets from tying or taking the lead.
In the 88th minute, Yahya provided the much needed insurance goal off of an assist from freshman Koen Droese. Droese’s pass slipped by the incoming defenders and Yahya fired the ball into the back of the net to all but confirm what the Thunder’s fans in attendance had been standing on the sideline for.
“We have a group of warriors,” Jacobs said. “And to be able to celebrate on [Kalamazoo’s] field after they had beaten us 5-1, I’m pretty sure we shocked the MIAA conference.”
When Jacobs first arrived at Trine in 2017, he inherited a team just coming off a 0-16-3 season. In his first season, he led the Thunder to their first MIAA Tournament since 2011, and just their second since joining the conference in 2002.
In 2018, the Thunder finished with its best record since 2011 and for the first time won a MIAA Tournament game. After a down season in 2019 (6-10), Jacobs and the Thunder finished 2020 with an 11-5 record and made it to their first MIAA championship match, albeit a 2-1 loss to the Dutchmen in overtime.
Then came the 2021 season, when all the work from years past finally paid off, culminating in Trine’s first ever NCAA D-III Men’s Soccer Championship tournament appearance.
Of course, there were down moments such as having fifteen road matches opposed to five at home. A 13-0 loss to Notre Dame. A 9-0 loss to Indiana University. The 5-1 loss to Kalamazoo.
“We were at the end of a long run and didn’t really show up to that game [at Kalamazoo],” Jacobs said. “What I told them was basically the hairdryer, not real thrilled with the performance. It was a wake-up call for the guys.”
But then the wins started to pile up.
Three straight 3-1 victories over Adrian, Albion, and Alma to close the regular season. A 4-0 clean sheet over Albion in the first round of the tournament. A 1-0 overtime win against Calvin in the semifinals.
All leading up to the Thunder’s revenge against the Hornets in the championship match.
“In your first appearance in the final, you typically don’t win it,” Jacobs said. “Having that big game experience last year and then going against big time teams like Notre Dame and Indiana has kind of set the set the stage for us to be able to go and play anybody without fear.”
Over the last six matches, goalkeepers Saylor and Luis Rodriguez have allowed just three goals, all the while the offense having scored a whopping 16.
Many of the goals on the offensive side of the ball have come at the hands of Murphy, whose 17 goals now rank him fifth all-time for goals scored in a season in Trine history, second in the D-III era. Six of those goals tuned out to be eventual game winners. He also leads the conference in goals scored.
In the first round, the Thunder will play at Otterbein University (14-1-4), another team who had previously defeated them 2-0 earlier in the season.
“We’re pretty excited about getting a rematch with them, as we feel like we can go in and win this game,” Jacobs said.
The matchup between the Thunder and Cardinals will be played on Saturday with a kickoff time yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.