FREMONT — With races and marathons canceled around the country the roads around Steuben County will be filled with handcycles and two-wheeled bicycles this weekend.
Fremont resident Tom Davis, a world class handcyclists and member of Team USA is hosting handcyclists from across the country for three rides this weekend.
Davis, a United States Army veteran lost his left leg in June 2006 while serving in Iraq after a truck he was riding in triggered a roadside bomb.
Davis said because of COVID-19, all of his scheduled races including the Boston Marathon and the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo have been canceled.
Looking for a little competition Davis decided to host his own race weekend this summer.
The action will begin Friday at 5 p.m. with a 11.7-mile time trial race on the roads around Angola Motorsports Speedway. The race will begin and end on C.R. 300N just north of the speedway. Carbonbike USA has sponsored prize money for the race, which will feature 15 handcyclists, four cyclists and three youth. The race course will be closed to through traffic during the race for the riders safety.
Davis said the race will include other paralympians, US Team athletes and national champions. Those riders are from California, Washington, Arizona, Michigan and Indiana.
He said he was surprised by the amount of interest he has had in the race.
“The fastest guys will complete the course in under 25 minutes,” he said. “This will be bigger than most races I attend in the US.”
On Saturday there will be a 33-mile ride beginning from Bike & Soul in downtown Angola. Riders will also head out on a second ride Saturday a 22-mile ride in the afternoon. Everyone is welcome to join in on the ride.
The final competition of the weekend will be a 40km team time trial event beginning at 8 a.m. on C.R. 500S in Pleasant Lake. Those wishing to take part in Sunday’s ride can register at www.bikereg.com/angolahandbiketour. A map is also available on the site.
Davis a four-time Boston Marathon winner continues to train as he hopes to qualify for the Paralympics, which have been moved to Aug. 24 through Sept. 5, 2021.
For additional information contact Davis at 260-243-0141 or tj072404@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.