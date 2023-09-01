ANGOLA — With four returning All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association players returning, the Trine University women’s soccer team looks poised to have a great season in 2023.
MIAA coaches apparently agree, as they have picked the Thunder to finish second in the conference this season. Trine also received a pair of first-place votes in the poll.
Thunder coach Gary Boughton began his fifth season Friday with a team that recorded its third consecutive winning season in 2022 (11-5-3, 5-1-2 MIAA). The Thunder were second in the conference behind Calvin a year ago — the best finish in program history.
“It’s an exciting time,” Boughton said after practice earlier this week on the turf at Shive Field.
The Thunder are more upperclassmen-driven than at any other time in Boughton’s tenure, the coach said.
“We have players who have played in two conference championship games,” Boughton said. “That’s our expectation again this year, and we hope that experience can guide us.”
The MIAA is one of the strongest conferences in the country in general, and Boughton said that’s especially true for women’s soccer.
“Being able to stay healthy, and where we are right now, we’re ahead of where we’ve been in years past,” Boughton said. “The leadership, the sense of togetherness… Those intangibles are going to drive us.”
All-MIAA first team junior goalkeeper Sophie Aschemeier is back, as is All-MIAA first-team forward Teresa Ashbrook.
Senior midfielder Olivia Butterworth, a second-team All-MIAA selection last year, is back to help captain the Thunder in 2023. She was fourth on the team with seven points a year ago.
Butterworth, a Murray, Kentucky, native. is looking forward to seeing what she and her teammates can accomplish this season. She’s taking advantage of the fifth year of eligibility offered by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A psychology major, she’ll graduate in December and look to get into a master’s program.
“One more ride with my girls,” Butterworth said. “We’ve all bought in to what Coach Boughton says.”
Lia Franzone, a senior midfielder from Lancaster, N.Y. and another Thunder co-captain, had played for Boughton on his club team in New York. She tore an ACL in high school and missed her senior year, but still wanted an opportunity to play soccer in college.
Franzone was part of Boughton’s first recruiting class, which is quite a special feeling. A biology major, she wants to do something in the environmental field.
Franzone said seeing the respect the Thunder has begun to receive has been special. She wants to work hard this year, and help her teammates win a conference title.
“Our confidence has been growing,” Franzone said. “We have great chemistry, and we upperclassmen like to help the younger players.”
The Thunder opened the 2023 season Friday at Wheaton (Ill.) College. They will play Greenville (Ill.) today at Wheaton.
