Swimming
AHS teams win opener
ANGOLA — The Angola boys and girls swim teams defeated Northrop in the season opener Monday. The girls defeated the Bruins 137-32, while the boys gained a 123-35 victory.
The girls team earned first-place finishes in every race.
Taylor Clemens and Maddie Toigo led the girls with two top finishes each. Clemens claimed first in the 100 (58.74) and 200 (2:13.02) freestyle races, while Toigo was tops in the 100 butterfly (1:09.9) and the 100 backstroke (1:11.12). The team also had victories from Courtney Simmons (200 IM), Audra James (50 free), Sommer Stultz (100 breaststroke) and McKenna Powers (500 free).
Marcus Miller’s top times in the 200 (2:08.36) and the 500 (5:36.15) freestyle races paced the boys team, which also had wins from Griffin Hosek (100 butterfly), Jacob Pontorno (100 free) and Zaccchaeus Creager (50 free).
College Hockey Trine ACHA D2 men lose 2 in Florida
ESTERO, Fla. — Trine University’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team lost to Florida Gulf Coast 3-1 on Friday and 3-0 on Saturday.
The Thunder (8-9-1) outshot Gulf Coast in both games, 37-20 on Friday and 39-27 on Saturday.
Dakota Davis scored Trine’s lone goal of this past weekend in the third period on Friday. Nicholas Ludeman and Tanner Bennett assisted on the goal.
Thunder goaltender Adam Conkling made 17 saves on Friday and 24 saves on Saturday.
