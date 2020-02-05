ANGOLA — Ed Bentley resigned as Angola High School's boys basketball coach Tuesday. AHS athletic director Steve Lantz confirmed that news in a statement released to northeast Indiana media outlets on Wednesday afternoon.
"Coach Bentley has brought this program many years of success, including three sectional titles," Lantz said in a statement. "We are thankful for all of his hard work and dedication at all levels of this basketball program."
There was no mention in Lantz's statement on who will lead the Hornets on an interim basis for the remainder of the season. That will be known tonight when Angola hosts Concordia.
Bentley led the Hornets to a 120-67 record in a little over seven and a half season, Class 3A sectional championship last season and in 2016 and 2018, and Northeast Corner Conference Tournament championships in 2016 and 2017. He also led the team to an NECC regular season title in 2016 during a 25-3 campaign.
Angola is 10-5, 5-3 in the NECC, so far this season. It has won five out of his last six games.
Bentley's teams have been built on defense and toughness while playing a very deliberate style of play where possessions are at a premium. The Hornets have been consistently among the top teams in the state in defensive average. They are fifth in the state this season before games played on Wednesday night, allowing only 39.2 points per game.
There was an outpouring of support for Bentley on social media on Wednesday.
"coach bentley is one of the most loving and caring coaches i have ever had.. the bond we created in one short year is unbreakable," former Hornet player and 2019 AHS graduate Blake Pocock tweeted.
Bentley served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps and that background made him a very demanding coach. He was respected by many and was a prominent figure in developing a more competitive family culture throughout all Angola High School athletic programs.
