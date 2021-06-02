FREMONT — Leading Fremont wrestler R.J. Dilbone committed to Trine University on May 24.
Dilbone chose the Thunder over Manchester and Luther College in Iowa. He likes the small class sizes at Trine and hopes his work ethic will also carry over on the mat from high school to the college ranks.
“I wanted to keep going after having a good deal of success in high school, so I did what needed to be done to start getting looked at by college coaches,” Dilbone said in an email to the Herald Republican Tuesday night.
“I feel like I can help out around the upper weights by being a good practice partner and when I get a chance to compete, I believe that I can bring in some team points.”
Dilbone has over 100 victories in his Fremont wrestling career. The recent FHS graduate was 70-8 over the past two seasons. He was 31-3 this past winter, and capped off his career with a semi-state runner-up finish at 220 pounds and his first state finals appearance.
“My success came from lots of work and dedication to fulfill a dream I have had since watching my first state finals. I wanted to be like those guys so I set my mind to it,” Dilbone said. “And this year I knew I only had one more shot at going to Indy. Knowing that I could lose my senior season at any moment, I still have my all in every aspect.”
Dilbone will wrestle at 197 in college and knows he has to grow to be effective at that level.
“I need to keep improving on my offense and my pace,” he said. “During the match, I want to push myself to the limits to compete well.”
Dilbone is the grandson of former longtime Fremont coach Jim Dilbone. Jim Dilbone is the Eagles’ winningest football coach as he won 96 games over his 24 seasons from 1971 to 1994. He also was the varsity coach for girls basketball, wrestling and track and field at FHS and served as the school’s athletic director.
R.J. Dilbone is proud of how he left his mark at Fremont High School.
“I wanted to leave a legacy on Fremont not just as a good athlete, but as a leader, a good student and a role model,” Dilbone said. “I want to be an example that you can accomplish anything you put your mind to and inspire kids to chase their dreams no matter what it is.”
