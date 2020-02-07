FORT WAYNE — Angola coach Brandon Appleton warned his team what they would face on Friday night, but Concordia knocked them down anyways.
The Cadets (14-9) stunned the Class 3A No. 9 Hornets (21-3) with a 42-32 defeat in the semifinals of the Class 3A Concordia Sectional. Concordia faces Garrett in the championship game tonight at 7:30 p.m.
“Concordia played a great defensive game. We looked like a team that had not played in a week and a half. They had some big players knock down some shots for them. It’s never easy,” Appleton said.
Both teams had trouble scoring throughout the night. Hanna Knoll was limited to 11 points, all coming in the second half. Megan Nisun also had 11 points, including eight free throws, and Kayla Fenstermaker scored seven.
Chanteese Craig led a balanced scoring effort for the Cadets with nine points. CC Calloway, Londynn Betts and Grace Hedtke each added eight points.
It was a physical game, which is something that the Hornets don’t see very often. At least not to the level that Concordia has played against in the rigors of the Summit Athletic Conference.
“We were confident. We just got that week and a half off and we don’t really see this kind of physicality enough on our schedule,” Appleton said. “We have to do better on our end as coaches of making sure we give them those moments where we’re not surprised when we get in these games and they’re getting hit like that.”
Nisun scored the first five points for the Hornets with a pair of free throws and a three-pointer. Jessica Davis put Angola ahead briefly with a putback before Calloway hit a three to give Concordia an 8-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
After Fenstermaker took back the lead with a trey to open the second, the Hornets didn’t make a field goal until she hit a transition layup with thirty seconds left in the half.
“I tried to warn them this would be the best defense they would see all season. They just had us rattled a good chunk of the game,” Appleton said. “We just couldn’t get in a good rhythm.”
But the Hornets only trailed 18-15 at halftime.
Knoll finally got in a rhythm with her first three, and points, of the game with 4:37 left in the third. She proceeded to hit two more in the quarter to keep Angola within striking distance as the Concordia lead grew to as many as eight during the quarter.
A pair of free tosses from Knoll tied the game at 30, but the Cadet retook the lead shortly thereafter. The Hornets’ shooting woes resumed and they didn’t hit a field goal the entire fourth quarter.
Angola only made seven field goals the whole game and were 7-of-41 (17 percent) for the game.
The Hornets finished the season with more than 20 wins for the third straight season and had higher hopes for this season after last year’s sectional championship.
“Oh, a lot,” Appleton said on how much the loss stings. “I think everybody in that locker room expected us to do more this year. It just wasn’t in the cards.”
