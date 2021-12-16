BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Three former athletic standouts will be inducted into the Prairie Heights High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 7 between games of the varsity basketball doubleheader between the Panthers and Angola.
The girls’ game will start at 6 p.m. Then Greg Silver, Sarah (Gordon) Beilke and Travis Barroquillo will be inducted.
Greg Silver
Silver excelled in football, basketball and baseball before graduating from PH in 1972. He had a big senior year in 1971-72, when he was named the most outstanding senior in all three of those sports and ended up being picked letterman of the year prior to graduation.
Silver lettered two times apiece in football, basketball and baseball.
In football, he earned all-conference honors and was named the Panthers’ most outstanding back after a solid senior campaign in 1971. Silver holds single-season records for extra points kicked (24) and punts (65). He also has the program record for most punt returns in a game (5) and most extra points kicked in a career (48).
In basketball, Silver was a first team all-conference selection and the Panthers’ free-throw champion in his senior season.
Baseball was where Silver stood out most. He was a two-time all-conference player and was also PH’s most valuable player in his junior season of 1971.
Silver holds multiple program records on the diamond. That includes three marks he set as a senior pitching in 1972, which are winning 11 games with a 0.49 earned run average and 121 strikeouts. He was 11-0 that season.
In his junior season, Silver was 10-1 and led Heights with a 0.767 ERA over 73 innings pitched. He threw 47 and one-third consecutive scoreless innings during that season with 90 strikeouts in that scoreless stretch.
Silver’s most impressive record is four career no-hitters. He threw those in back-to-back games in both his junior and senior seasons.
In his senior season of 1972, Silver no-hit Central Noble on June 19, striking out 14 of the 24 batters he faced. Then on June 16, he no-hit his next opponent with no walks while facing 21 batters.
Silver went on to play baseball at Rangely College in Colorado for two years. He was named the team’s MVP in 1974 while leading that Rangely squad in pitching victories.
Sarah (Gordon) Beilke
Gordon played volleyball and basketball for the Panthers. The 1999 PH graduate also coached the girls basketball team at her alma mater for six seasons from 2004-10 and led the Panthers to a Class 2A sectional championship in 2006 and to the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament title in 2009.
Gordon earned varsity letters in volleyball in 1997 and 1998. She made the All-NECC team and helped her team win a sectional championship in her senior season of 1998.
Gordon starred in basketball for Prairie Heights as a four-year varsity letterwinner from 1995-99. She is the Panther girls’ all-time leading scorer with 1,379 career points. She also has program records for career field goals (498), career steals (294), career three-pointers made (180), points in a season (456), three-pointers made in a season (59) and free-throw percentage in a season (83% in 1997-98).
Gordon made the LaGrange All-County team four times, the KPC All-Area team three times, was a three-time All-NECC first teamer, and was a state finalist in the Indiana High School Athletic Association 3-point shootout twice in 1996 and 1997. She also was honorably mentioned to the Academic All-State team by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association in her senior season in 1999.
Gordon went on to be a four-year starter for the women’s basketball team at Huntington College from 1999-2003. She is that program’s 12th leading scorer with 1,483 career points. She still holds the single season (90 in her senior season of 2002-03) and career (261) records for three-pointers made. She averaged 19.7 points per game as a senior in the 2002-03 campaign.
Gordon returned to Prairie Heights High after college to become a social studies teacher. Her efforts as the Panthers’ girls basketball coach helped the school win the NECC All-Sports Trophy on the girls’ side for the 2005-06 school year. Gordon also coached two 1,000-point scorers in Lauren Bosworth and Kristin Groosbeck.
Travis Barroquillo
Barroquillo, a 2011 graduate, was one of the Panthers’ wrestling greats. He earned four varsity letters and compiled multiple school records, including most career takedowns (286), most career pins (125), most pins in a season (41).
His 189-13 career record is in the top 25 in the Indiana prep wrestling history. He was 55-1, won a semi-state championship and placed third at 130 pounds in the IHSAA State Finals in his senior season in 2011. He also won his weight class in the Mishawaka’s Al Smith Classic that season.
Barroquillo made the state finals three times and medaled twice. He also placed seventh in 2010 at 125.
Barroquillo was a four-time semi-state qualifier, a four-time regional champion, a four-time sectional champion and a four-time NECC champion. He was also a four-time KPC Media Group All-Area selection.
Barroquillo was also an ASICS USA Junior Cad Folkstyle Nationals All-American with a fifth-place finish in 2010, and placed seventh in 2011 to be a Florida Nationals All-American.
Those high school achievements earned Barroquillo a scholarship to wrestle at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne.
Barroquillo was a three-time NAIA All-American, placing fourth at 133 in the NAIA National Championships in 2012 and 2016 and finishing seventh at 133 in 2013. He still holds the following Warrior records: most career wins with 120, most career pinfalls with 60, most career technical fall victories with 15, most career bonus points with 90, highest career bonus point rate at 75% and most career near fall points with 433.
Barroquillo was a champion and named Outstanding Wrestler in the Midwest Conference in 2016, was an NAIA East Regional champion in 2013, and was picked as an NAIA Academic All-American in 2012 and competed at the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic.
