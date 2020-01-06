FREMONT – Creating a forum to honor the accomplishments of those who came before had always been a priority for Fremont High School athletic director Roger Probst. When the school unveiled its inaugural class three years ago, Probst hailed it as a historic day for Fremont, and for all people who have ever worn an Eagles jersey.
Ten former players were inducted into that inaugural class in 2017-18, with a plan of adding three more each year. Former athletes inducted to date include David Anspaugh, Brooke (Boggs) Bastin, Travis Gaerte, Todd Hedges, Richard McCarty, Tim Ritter, Paul Sacquitne, Grant Schimmele, Maynard Stafford and Stan White in 2017-18 and Kayla (Heator) Williamson, Duane Gaerte and Sandy (Stafford) Brewbaker last year.
This Friday, the Eagles’ athletic department will induct its next group of honorees on Friday, in a ceremony that will take place in between its boys and girls basketball games versus Churubusco.
This year’s class includes another group of talented former athletes that span nearly two decades of Fremont athletics. Members of the 2019-20 class include 1991 graduate Jamie LaRue, 2004 graduate Jennifer (Shook) Overmyer and 2005 alum Brent Wertz.
Jamie LaRue (1988-1991)
A three-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball and track, LaRue was a pioneer for the Eagles. As a player on the hardwood, LaRue was the first female basketball player to score 1,000 career points, finishing with 1,069 in her career. That mark ranks eighth all-time overall and third amongst girls players.
Best known for her efforts in hoops, LaRue holds four program records including free throws made in a season (144), steals in a season (112), points scored in a season (474) and free throws made in a game (15). She was part of a team that won the Northeast Corner Conference championship in 1988-89).
She was named All-State honorable mention three times in her career.
After her playing days at Fremont, LaRue received a scholarship to play at Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne, where she made an instant impact as a freshman starter for the Mastodons, who made it to the NCAA Division II tournament.
In volleyball, LaRue was an all-conference player her senior year and won multiple team awards over the course of her career. In track, she was a four-year varsity letterman.
Jennifer (Shook) Overmyer (2001-2004)
A three-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball and track, Shook was probably best-known for her athletic feats in the spring, where she was a state-qualifying discus thrower twice, finishing 21st in the state as a freshman and 16th as a senior.
Track and field was always Shook’s most impactful sport. She lettered as a varsity athlete all four years, was advancing to the state meet twice in her four-year career, was named all-conference and currently holds program records for both the discus and shot put.
She went on to compete collegiately at Huntington University, where she was a conference champion discus thrower as a freshman.
Shook was a member of sectional champion basketball teams during her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons and was an Academic All-State player her senior year. She was an all-conference player in volleyball as a junior and senior.
Brent Wertz (2002-2005)
A third three-sport athlete in the class, Wertz was best known as a tennis player and golfer for the Eagles. In the fall, Wertz was a four-year varsity member of the Eagles’ tennis team, recording 39 career wins. He holds the program record for most wins at the No. 1 singles position (35).
Wertz was an all-conference player as a junior and senior, an All-Area player and is the only Eagle to ever win the NECC Tournament at No. 1 singles. As a senior, he advanced to the individual sectional championship before falling in three sets.
On the golf course, Wertz was even more impressive. He hold a career record of 57-13, played in two regional meets, was an all-conference player all four years as is a current holder of three program records: lowest four-year average (74.20), lowest 18-hole score (70 in 2005 sectional meet) and lowest nine-hole score (33). He was also an Academic All-State honorable mention.
In addition, Wertz was also a member of the Eagles’ 2005 sectional champion boys basketball team.
