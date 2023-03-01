EMMA — Fremont’s sectional championship streak is over.
After winning back-to-back boys basketball sectionals in Class 1A the past two years, the Eagles made the jump to 2A due to enrollment.
The jump a class proved to be difficult Tuesday night in the first time they lost their first game of the postseason since 2018, as Prairie Heights controlled the game from the tip to win 63-47 to advance to the IHSAA Class 2A Westview Sectional semifinals.
“I thought we played pretty well overall from a game standpoint,” Panthers coach Delmar Bontrager said. “We had a little bit of nerves early and had some turnovers in the first quarter, but they came out and shot the ball well and got what we wanted.”
For the Panthers (16-8), it’s their third win against the Eagles this season and their first sectional victory since 2019, when they advanced to the championship game.
What cost Fremont this time around was its shooting, as the Eagles were 15-for-49 (40.6%) from the field for the game and 7-for-33 (21.2%) from three-point range.
“Shooting was an issue,” Fremont coach Josh Stuckey said. “We were getting some good looks and were forcing some bad looks. We shot 33 threes, which our goal is to shoot 30 a game. We don’t get there very often, but we did get them up, and we just didn’t make as many as we normally make and that’s a problem.”
Another problem that Fremont doesn’t run into very often is a 6-feet-8-inch senior by the name of Isaiah Malone ready to rebound those misses.
Malone led the game with 17 rebounds, according to Bontrager. Regardless, he finished with a double-double, adding a game-high 27 points, including four one-handed dunks.
Bontrager also gave credit to senior Leyton Byler’s defense on Fremont’s Conner Slee (8 points), who the Panther coach said was one of if not the best shooter in the Northeast Corner Conference.
“I thought Leyton (6 points) did a great job on him all night and really made everything hard for them to get great early looks,” he said.
The Eagles never led as Prairie Heights started the game on a 14-2 run, forcing Fremont to play catchup the entire game.
The Eagles’ shooting percentage coupled with Malone’s and Chase Bachelor’s performances for the Panthers, as well as junior Gage Cope being out of action due to illness, were contributing factors of the loss. Bachelor had 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
“That’s not the reason we lost the game, but could have added to why it was such a big deficit,” Stuckey said of Cope’s absence. “He usually comes in and plays half the game, and we had some poor communication partly because we’re missing him.”
Senior Ethan Bontrager led Fremont with 13 points, and additional scorers were sophomores Colton Guthrie (9 points) and Ethan Grimm (5 points), juniors Brody Foulk (4 points) and Corbin Beeman (3 points), senior Brogan Blue (3 points) and sophomore Cayden Hufnagle (2 points).
Other scorers for the Panthers were freshman Cade Bachelor (3 points) and seniors Logan Swygart (3 points) and Kamden Leedy (2 points).
Fremont’s season ends at 12-11 and it will lose two seniors in Bontrager and Blue.
“We were able to play nine guys this season and have some success with it,” Stuckey said. “I’ve got a bunch of kids that love to play and they play really hard and we’re going to be better going forward. It kind of stinks for our two seniors who didn’t get a championship their senior year, but they got a couple already in their back pocket. I’m thankful for that.”
The Panthers, meanwhile, advance to play Central Noble in the 7:30 p.m. semifinal Friday. The Cougars won the regular season game 61-59 after some late heroics in the final seconds.
“We jumped out early on them and played pretty well the first time,” Bontrager said. “We had a five-point lead with about a minute and a half to go and ended up giving that up with a couple turnovers and missed opportunities. (Friday), we just got to do what we do well and make sure we get our guys in good spots to make some shots and get a good start.”
