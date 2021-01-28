ANGOLA — The Angola High School swim teams completed an historic regular season Thursday evening. They both defeated Bishop Dwenger at the YMCA of Steuben County, 113-53 in the girls’ meet and 120-31 in the boys’ dual.
Both Hornet teams ended their dual meet seasons at 12-0. It was the third straight perfect dual meet season for the girls.
The boys were a little bit better by never losing in any meet in the 2020-21 season. On top of their first perfect dual meet season in program history, they finished first in the two multi-team meets they took part in, the Goshen Redhawk Relays that was broken up over two Saturdays in late November and early December and the Wawasee Invitational on Dec. 12.
“It’s been a really great season,” Angola coach Brian Miller said. “We have great kids. They work hard and cheer each other on.
“We’ve added more depth on the boys’ side. We’ve seen a ton of time drops on both sides since the beginning of the season. It’s good to see the hard work pay off.”
The senior girls only lost one dual meet over the four years, and that was to East Noble when they were freshmen in the 2017-18 season. Those seniors are Maddie Toigo, Audreyana Antos, Hannah Conley, Hannah Hagerty, Katie Smith, Ashleigh Steffel and Yuwadee Sungkakham, who is also known in the Angola community as Ice Barry.
“I’m proud of my team,” Toigo said. “This team is very deep. We’ve worked hard throughout and pushed each other.
“It felt very weird because we haven’t had many spectators. But we’ve been very competitive. Now we want to go into the sectional with a better mental mindset.”
Toigo won the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 8.71 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 1:09.94.
Also double winners on the evening for the Hornet girls are sophomore McKenna Powers (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) and freshman Frances Krebs (100 and 200 freestyle relays).
Angola won the 200 freestyle relay in 2:10.97 with the team of junior Grace Shelburne, Powers, Toigo and freshman Milena Antos. It was first in the 400 free relay in 4:16.92 with the quartet of Toigo, Conley, Sungkakham and Krebs.
The Hornet boys were highlighted by junior Marcus Miller setting a new school record in the 500 freestyle for the second time this season. He won the event in 5:10.18. Miller swam 5:14.35 at the Wawasee Invitational.
Miller welcomed the competition from Saints senior Noah Maskal, who was second in 5:15.76.
“I had nerves going in. Personally, I felt good (during the race) and pushed myself through it at the end,” Miller said.
“It’s hard,” he said of the 500 freestyle. “It plays mind games. No one wants to do it. You have to have a good mental state and push yourself. It’s nice because I’m doing it for my team and I enjoy it.”
The four-year seniors for the Hornet boys are Zac Creager, Griffin Hosek and Jacob Gibson. Senior Alex Kincannon is a transfer who as added to the quality depth, just like he did for the Hornet coys cross country team in the fall. Senior Trevon Towers is a first-year high school swimmer.
Creager won the 50 free in 24.11 seconds, and Kincannon won the 100 backstroke in 1:01.02.
Miller and freshman Ethan Sanders (100 freestyle, 200 individual medley) were double winners for Angola. Miller also won the 200 freestyle.
Next is one of the toughest sectionals in the state for both teams. The trials for the girls are Thursday at the Elkhart Health & Aquatics Center. The trials for the boys are at Concord on Feb. 18.
“Our goal is to get people in the top 16 and qualify for the finals,” Brian Miller said. “We’ll give it our best effort and the chips will fall where they may.”
Fremont’s Gage Forrest set a new personal best in the 100 backstroke in the boys’ meet. He swam 1:08.58 and finished fourth. He was also fourth in the 50 freestyle in 27.36 seconds.
Casey Forrest, Gage’s mother and coach, said time will be spent comparing times to see what two events will be best for him to swim in at sectional on Feb. 18. Brian Miller said Gage has fit it in well with his Angola teams.
GIRLS
Angola 113, Bishop Dwenger 53
(all Angola swimmers unless otherwise mentioned)
200-yard Medley Relay: 1. Angola (Shelburne, M. Powers, Toigo, M. Antos) 2:10.97, 3. Angola (H. Hagerty, K. Smith, M. Krebs, Rodriguez) 2:18.21, 6. Angola (Madi Farlow, Zeeb, L. Smith, Macy Farlow) 2:32.57.
200 Freestyle: 1. F. Krebs 2:09.89, 3. Steffel 2:32.45, 6. Baker 2:52.5.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Shelburne 2:40.7, 2. Conley 2:45.72, 3. M. Krebs 2:46.31.
50 Freestyle: 1. Wright (BD) 27.95, 3. Sungkakham 28.05, 4. M. Antos (A) 29.28, 5. Rodriguez 30.22.
100 Butterfly: 1. Toigo 1:08.71, 2. Shelburne 1:18.39, 3. M. Krebs 1:20.19.
100 Freestyle: 1. F. Krebs 58.74, 2. Sungkakham 1:03.28, 3. M. Antos (A) 1:04.82.
500 Freestyle: 1. M. Powers 6:06.24, 2. Conley (A) 6:27.9, 4. Madi Farlow 7:30.49.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bishop Dwenger (Wright, Weadock, Peters, Roussel) 1:53.8, 2. Angola (K. Smith, M. Antos, Sungkakham, F. Krebs) 1:53.98, 4. Angola (Rodriguez, Steffel, Macy Farlow, Conley) 2:03.34, 5. Angola (L. Smith, K. Towers, Zeeb, Baker) 2:25.65.
100 Backstroke: 1. Toigo 1:09.94, A. Antos 1:15.42, 3. Hagerty 1:15.76.
100 Breaststroke: 1. M. Powers 1:21.13, 2. K. Smith 1:23.1, 6. L. Smith 1:37.89.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Angola (Toigo, Conley, Sungkakham, F. Krebs) 4:16.92, 3. Angola (Steffel, Shelburne, K. Smith, Powers) 4:39.35, 6. Angola (Baker, Hagerty, A. Antos, Madi Farlow) 5:17.5.
BOYS
Angola 120, Bishop Dwenger 31
(all Angola swimmers unless otherwise mentioned)
200 Medley Relay: 1. Angola (Kincannon, E. Bussema, G. Hosek, Creager) 1:49.99, 3. Angola (Sweeney, Jo. Pontorno, Cooper, Gibson) 2:03.58.
200 Freestyle: 1. M. Miller 2:02.27, 2. O. Koch 2:23.07.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Sanders 2:17.47, 2. E. Bussema 2:20.39, 3. Sweeney 2:33.35.
50 Freestyle: 1. Creager 24.11, 2. Ja. Pontorno 24.24, 3. Gibson 25.89, 4. Forrest (Fremont) 27.36.
100 Butterfly: 1. Herald (BD) 59.55, 2. Kincannon 1:00.39, 3. G. Hosek 1:06.1.
100 Freestyle: 1. Sanders 53.29, 2. X. Hosek 57.97, 3. Cooper 1:00.09.
500 Freestyle: 1. M. Miller 5:10.18 (new school record), 3. Ja. Pontorno 5:43.75.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Angola (Creager, Sanders, Ja. Pontorno, M. Miller) 3:36.67, 3. Angola (G. Hosek, Gibson, Kincannon, X. Hosek) 4:04.31, 4. Angola (Cooper, Z. Steury, O. Koch, Sweeney) 4:29.8.
