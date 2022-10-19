ANGOLA – Trine University’s men’s soccer team dominated everything but the scoreboard in its Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association home match against Hope College Wednesday night, as the Thunder and the Flying Dutchmen battled to a 1-1 draw on a sunny but cold night.
The Thunder are now 7-4-3 overall, 2-1-2 MIAA. Hope is 5-3-6, 3-1-1.
Trine controlled possession for much of the night, but had a hard time making good final passes, according to head coach David Jacobs.
The Thunder have already secured a spot in the upcoming MIAA Tournament, for the sixth straight season under Jacobs.
“We’d have locked up the No. 2 spot if we’d won tonight,” Jacobs said. “Now we have to wait and see how everything else plays out.”
The Thunder outshot the Flying Dutchmen 12-5 on the night, but their lone goal came on a Tyler Murphy penalty kick at the in the eighth minute of the first half.
Hope’s lone goal also came via a PK, from Mario Hrvojevic at the 61:06 mark of the second half.
Trine goalkeeper Aidan McGonagle had a pair of saves, as did Hope netminder Keegan DeKuiper.
With a couple of games left in the 2022 regular season and the conference tournament on the horizon, Jacobs said his team has some things to work on.
“We had a lot of chances tonight that we didn’t put away,” Jacobs said. “That was due to the quality of the passes … Everything else wasn’t perfect, but we were good enough to win today.”
The Thunder return to action Sunday at 1 p.m. when they travel to Alma. They wrap up the MIAA regular season next Tuesday at home against Adrian. Trine will finish out the 2022 regular season next Thursday night with a non-conference match at NCAA Division I Indiana University in Bloomington.
