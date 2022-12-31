ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s hockey team is hitting on all cylinders as the calendar turns to 2023.
This past weekend at the Thunder Ice Arena, Trine completed a weekend sweep of visiting Hamilton (N.Y.) College. After downing the Continentals 4-2 Friday night, the Thunder erupted for three first-period goals Saturday afternoon en route to a 7-4 victory to close out 2022 on a winning note.
With the two weekend non-conference wins, Trine improved to 8-5-1 overall.
It was senior forward Garrett Hallford helping set the early tone in this one, with two of the Thunder’s three first-period goals that staked Trine to a 3-0 lead. Sam Antenucci had the other Thunder goal and they led 3-1 at the first intermission.
Trine started the second period with two straight goals to push its lead to 5-1. Bobby Price scored 59 seconds into the stanza and Josh Wright tallied at the 4:57 mark.
Hamilton scored two more goals in the second and Hallford countered with his third goal of the night to complete a hat trick and send the Thunder into the final period up 6-3.
In the final period, Trine added an insurance goal from Hallford – his fourth of the game – to lead 7-3. Hamilton added a late goal for the final tally. The game got a little chippy toward the end, with several late penalties and a Hamilton player whistled for a five-minute cross-checking penalty.
Hallford said the Thunder are playing their game right now and it’s paying off in the win column.
“This was a fun, gritty game,” Hallford said. “We’re playing for the guy next to us, and sticking to our system.”
Hallford deflected most of the credit for his four-goal day to his teammates. “I can’t do it without the other guys,” he said.
Trine head coach Alex Todd said the early goals on Saturday made all the difference. “Friday night, we had 12-15 shots in the first period and no goals,” Todd said. “Tonight, we had three goals in the first five minutes. We wanted to make a big statement.”
The Thunder have won four in a row and won five games and tied another in their last seven games. Todd said the play of sophomore goaltender Christian Wong-Ramos has been a key part of Trine’s recent surge. “He’s really feeling it,” Todd said.
Trine returns to action Tuesday at home at 7 p.m. against Stevenson (Md.), a game rescheduled from Dec. 9.
