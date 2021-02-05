BENTON — Prairie Heights girls basketball team advanced to the Class 2A Fairfield Sectional final with a 52-38 semifinal victory over LaVille Friday evening.
The Panthers (12-12) will play the host Falcons in the sectional final today at 7 p.m. Fairfield (13-8) defeated Bremen 51-32 in the second semifinal Friday behind 17 points and six rebounds from Brea Garber.
Heights built a 16-9 lead after one quarter. It added to it in the second quarter to lead 30-16 at the half.
The Panthers put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Lancers 11-4. PH paid better attention to LaVille sophomore Lucy Sherk after she made three three-pointers in the first half. Senior guard Jaycee Malone was directed to guard Sherk, who only scored four points and made no triples in the second half.
“We definitely had those no-school-day legs in the first half, and we were almost looking past them (LaVille),” Heights coach Bill Morr said. “But we reeled that back in and begun to take control in the third quarter.”
Alayna Boots had 17 points to lead the Panthers. PH also had 14 points from Kennedy Kugler, nine from Trevyn Terry, seven from Caylee Bachelor and five from Malone.
Sherk had 13 points and Allison Medors had 10 for the Lancers (2-15).
Prairie Heights lost at home to Fairfield 39-12 on Dec. 5. It was the Panthers’ first game after losing Kugler for a awhile due to a concussion.
“We’re in a good spot,” Moor said of the final. “We have a full roster and we feel we match up well. But Fairfield is a better team, too.
