Prep Boys Basketball
Fremont falls to LPC at Bankers Life
INDIANAPOLIS — Fremont lost to Lakewood Park Christian 80-72 Saturday afternoon at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Four Eagles scored in double figures. Ethan Bock had 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Nick Miller had 12 points, and Kameron Colclasure and Ethan Bontrager scored 11 each.
College Indoor Track & Field
MIAA honors Trine's Obear, Brittain
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University sophomores Valerie Obear and Chloe Brittain were named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Athletes of the Week in women's indoor track and field for their efforts in Grand Valley State's Mike Lints Alumni Open Saturday.
Obear, from Fishers, was named MIAA Field Athlete of the Week. She was fourth in the weight throw with a distance of 54 feet, 7.5 inches. She still has the top weight throw in the conference and moved up to 18th in NCAA Division III.
Brittain earned the Track Athlete of the Week honor after placing eighth in the 800-meter run in Allendale, Michigan, in 2 minutes, 19.03 seconds. That's the best women's 800 time in the MIAA so far this season and ranks 46th in the NCAA Division III nation.
Youth Gymnastics
Time to Shine for TSG
MISHAWAKA — Tri-State Gymnastics took part in the Time to Shine Meet Jan. 25 and 26.
"All gymnasts did exceptional," TSG coach Misti Evans said in a statement emailed late last week.
Tri-State's Level 6 and Xcel Platinum teams both placed first. The Level 2 and Xcel Gold teams both finished second. The Xcel Silver team placed third, and the Level 3 team finished fifth.
Time to Shine Meet
Jan. 25-26
Tri-State Gymnastics results
Xcel Platinum
Savannah Bailey (hometown, Angola): Vault, 8.6; uneven bars, 7.55; balance beam, 7.925; floor exercise, 8.2 (third place); all-around, 33.275.
Avery Boyer (Angola): Vault, 8.95 (5th); uneven bars, 9.25 (2nd); balance beam, 8.475; floor exercise, 9.15 (4th); all-around, 35.825 (3rd).
Jaymasen Delancey (Angola): Vault, 8.875 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.7 (3rd); balance beam, 8.75; floor exercise, 9.25 (2nd); all-around, 35.575 (3rd).
Paige Fillenwarth (Waterloo): Vault, 8.55; uneven bars, 8.3 (5th); balance beam, 9.175 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.075; all-around, 35.1 (5th).
Rianne Ritter (Pleasant Lake): Vault, 8.4; uneven bars, 7.65; balance beam, 9 (tied for 3rd); floor exercise, 9.225 (3rd); all-around, 34.275.
Gabby Schoch (Coldwater, Mich.): Vault, 8.625 (5th); uneven bars, 8.25; balance beam, 9.3 (1st); floor exercise, 9.35 (1st); all-around, 35.525 (4th).
Alyana Shamp (Angola): Vault, 8.75 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.175 (1st); balance beam, 8.95; floor exercise, 9; all-around, 35.875 (1st).
Hannah Sweitzer (Auburn): Vault, 9.275 (tied for 1st); uneven bars, 8.75 (3rd); balance beam, 9.225 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.45 (1st); all-around, 36.7 (2nd).
Xcel Gold
Lily Armstrong (Auburn): Vault, 8.25; uneven bars, 8.95 (8th); balance beam, 9 (tied for fourth); floor exercise, 9.05 (6th); all-around, 35.25 (7th).
Olivia Conklin (Angola): Vault, 8.55 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.275 (1st); balance beam, 9.175 (1st); floor exercise, 9.3 (1st); all-around, 36.3 (1st).
Kennedi Rice (Angola): Vault, 8.95 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.15 (5th); balance beam, 9.125 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.175 (3rd); all-around, 36.4 (2nd).
Xcel Silver
Alexis Conklin (Angola): Vault, 9.15 (tied for 3rd); uneven bars, 9.4 (3rd); balance beam, 9.45 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.25 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 37.25 (2nd).
Cora Hall (Fort Wayne): Vault, 9.05 (tied for 8th); uneven bars, 9.35 (4th); balance beam, 8.6; floor exercise, 9.05; all-around, 36.05.
Piper Hasselman (Pleasant Lake): Vault, 9.35 (tied for 2nd); uneven bars, 9.15; balance beam, 9.5 (1st); floor exercise, 9.45 (1st); all-around, 37.45 (1st).
Ciera Hill (Pleasant Lake): Vault, 9.1 (5th); uneven bars, 9.05 (8th); balance beam, 8.95; floor exercise, 8.9; all-around, 36.
Aubrey Hoover (Reading, Mich.): Vault, 9.35 (tied for 4th); uneven bars, 9.5 (2nd); balance beam, 9.4 (tied for 3rd); floor exercise, 9.3 (tied for 3rd); all-around, 37.55 (2nd).
Rayna Mounsey (Angola): Vault, 9.2 (tied for 7th); uneven bars, 9.2 (tied for 8th); balance beam, 9.35 (4th); floor exercise, 9.4 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 37.15 (2nd).
Paysen Schoch (Coldwater, Mich.): Vault, 8.4; uneven bars, 8.7; balance beam, 9.25 (tied for 8th); floor exercise, 8.7; all-around, 35.05.
Xcel Bronze
Jaylin Alexander (Orland): Vault, 9.05; uneven bars, 9 (tied for 9th); balance beam, 9; floor exercise, 9.15 (tied for 9th); all-around, 36.2 (9th).
Arlee Covell (Pleasant Lake): Vault, 8.65; uneven bars, 8.6; balance beam, 8.9; floor exercise, 8.7; all-around, 34.85.
Hadley Hagaman (Angola): Vault, 8.3; uneven bars, 8.55; balance beam, 8.65; floor exercise, 8.65; all-around, 34.15.
Rylee Lingo (Hamilton): Vault, 9 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.1 (6th); balance beam, 9.05 (tied for 3rd); floor exercise, 8.85 (tied for 7th); all-around, 36 (3rd).
Zoie Meek (Hudson): Vault, 8.65; uneven bars, 6; balance beam, 8.95; floor exercise, 9 (6th); all-around, 35.6.
Addison Myers (Hamilton): Vault, 8.8 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 9.15 (tied for 4th); balance beam, 8.8; floor exercise, 9.15 (tied for 1st); all-around, 35.9 (4th).
Brandy Neil (Camden, Mich.): Vault, 8.75; uneven bars, 8.7; balance beam, 8.95; floor exercise, 9.2 (8th); all-around, 35.6.
Emerson Oburn (Kendallville): Vault, 8.7; uneven bars, 8.9; balance beam, 8.95; floor exercise, 8.8; all-around, 35.35.
Natalei Patton (Fremont): Vault, 8.5; uneven bars, 8.75; balance beam, 9.05 (tied for 3rd); floor exercise, 9.15 (tied for 1st); all-around, 35.45 (6th).
Eva Vanderpool (Fremont): Vault, 8.6; uneven bars, 8.85; balance beam, 8.65; floor exercise, 8.6; all-around, 34.7.
Level 6
Madilyn Bussard (Angola): Vault, 8.925 (3rd); uneven bars, 8.05 (tied for 5th); balance beam, 9 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.325 (2nd); all-around, 35.3 (1st).
Bailey Lanoue (Angola): Vault, 8.9 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.45 (2nd); balance beam, 8.9; floor exercise, 9.125 (tied for 4th); all-around, 35.375 (1st).
Brooke Miller (Coldwater, Mich.): Vault, 8.425; uneven bars, 8.675 (1st); balance beam, 8.8 (4th); floor exercise, 8.85; all-around, 34.75 (4th).
Kaylee Neuenschwander (Angola): Vault, 8.65; uneven bars, 8.075 (4th); balance beam, 8.65 (5th); floor exercise, 9 (tied for 4th); all-around, 34.375 (5th).
Kiraly Schoenauer (Coldwater, Mich.): Vault, 9.275 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.15 (1st); balance beam, 8.8 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.1; all-around, 36.325 (2nd).
Claire Senecal (Fremont): Vault, 8.75 (5th); uneven bars, 8.425 (3rd); balance beam, 8.9 (3rd); floor exercise, 9.175 (3rd); all-around, 35.25 (2nd).
Kiersten Torrey (Angola): Vault, 9.075 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.5 (2nd); balance beam, 7.9; floor exercise, 8.725; all-around, 34.2.
Level 3
Macy Newhard (Angola): Vault, 9.3 (tied for 1st); uneven bars, 9.175 (4th); balance beam, 8.4 (13th); floor exercise, 9.05; all-around, 35.925 (7th).
Addison Pedersen (Angola): Vault, 8.75; uneven bars, 8.2; balance beam, 8.3; floor exercise, 9.225 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 34.475 (10th).
Aria Schrock (Fremont): Vault, 9.3 (tied for 1st); uneven bars, 9.05 (6th); balance beam, 8.275; floor exercise, 9.225 (tied for 4th); all-around, 35.85 (8th).
DeAnna Waldon (Auburn): Vault, 9.075 (tied for 6th); uneven bars, 8.875; balance beam, 8.575; floor exercise, 9.3 (3rd); all-around, 35.825 (5th).
Level 2
Hannah Hunt (Angola): Vault, 9 (tied for 2nd); uneven bars, 9 (tied for 5th); balance beam, 8.95 (tied for 7th); floor exercise, 8.75; all-around, 35.7 (4th).
Ella Mog (Hamilton): Vault, 8.75; uneven bars, 8; balance beam, 8.75; floor exercise, 8.9 (6th); all-around, 34.4.
Kylie Phillips (Howe): Vault, 9.15 (1st); uneven bars, 8; balance beam, 9.25 (2nd); floor exercise, 9 (tied for 4th); all-around, 35.4 (6th).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.