Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers early and steady snow likely later in the day. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.