ANGOLA — The Angola boys and girls basketball teams experienced starkly different experiences when Northeast Corner Conference opponent Churubusco came to The Hornets’ Nest Friday night.
Angola girls 48, Churubusco 30
The Angola girls basketball finished its NECC regular season schedule with a perfect 10-0 record, as the Hornets forced the Eagles into 15 first-half turnovers and jumped out ahead early in the win.
Hanna Knoll led all scorers with 16 points in the contest, with Ally Lorntz adding seven. Junior Megan Nisun and senior Kayla Fenstermaker each netted five points for the Hornets.
“It was important for us to finish undefeated in conference,” Knoll said. “I feel like we are starting to play our best basketball at the right time.”
After clinching the outright conference title in a win Tuesday versus Westview, Angola picked on another struggling team to complete its conference slate.
Despite a slow start, the Hornets held a 31-8 lead at the break and cruised the rest of the way. Angola coach Brandon Appleton said a game such as this is valuable for getting younger players experience, because you never know who will need to be counted on down the road.
“We’ve had to start darn near everyone on our bench at some point this year,” Appleton said, “and, as we get into sectional, every one of these girls is going to be counted on to produce in big moments. They all have to be comfortable on the floor, and that starts in games like this.”
For the Eagles, Myah Bear’s nine points led the way, with Audrey Huelsenbeck’s eight points not for behind.
‘Busco kept the score close early on, trailing 5-4 midway through the first quarter, but ultimately failed to capitalize on enough looks, as well as several Hornets miscues, to fully take advantage.
Angola (19-2, 10-0) has now won 18 straight games, and will look to continue that streak when it hosts New Haven on Monday.
Churubusco (5-14, 1-8) is back on the court Tuesday, hosting South Adams.
Churubusco boys 51, Angola 43
‘Busco hit on three of its first four 3-pointers to begin the game, and the Eagles led by a comfortable margin for most of the night as they picked up their second win at Angola in a 10-day span.
Despite leading throughout, though, Churubusco never was able to put the Hornets away. Holding a 12-point lead to begin the fourth quarter, Angola trimmed the Eagles’ lead to as few as seven points late in the game, despite losing two key starters — guards Joel Knox and Max Hamilton — who both fouled out within 20 seconds of each other midway through the final period.
Replacing the departed Hamilton and Knox, freshman Tyler Call and junior Gage King combined for seven points as part of a 10-3 Hornets run which cut the score to 39-46 before Angola had to resort to fouling over the final 90 seconds of regulation.
Hornets senior Dyer Ball tied a game high 14 points in the loss, with Knox adding 10 and Brian Parrish netting eight. Angola outscored Churubusco 29-24 over the final two quarters, but inefficient offensive play often plagued the team in big moments, as Angola shot 38% from the field, and just 22% (2-of-9) on 3-pointers Friday.
For the Eagles, the game was won early on. After the Hornets did a good job of mitigating the length of 6-foot-8 Eagles junior Landen Jordan in their previous meeting, Jordan’s presence was felt instantly in the rematch.
The forward recorded three of his five blocks in the first quarter, and limited Ball to just four first-half points — his first bucket not coming until the 2:37 mark of the second quarter.
Hunter Perlich and Jackson Paul each scored 14 points to lead the effort, with Jordan adding nine points. ‘Busco jumped out to a 19-10 lead after the first quarter, and led by as many as 17 points (27-10) in the second quarter after Jordan and Perlich combined propelled the Eagles on an 8-0 run to begin the second.
The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Hornets (7-5, 3-3), who are next on the court Tuesday at Heritage.
Churubusco (7-5, 4-1) has now won five of its past six games, and will look to continue its hot play when it visits Snider on Tuesday.
