SYRACUSE —Halfway into the season opener for the Angola boys basketball team against the Wawasee Warriors, some people may have written the game off as over.
After all, the Hornets were down 17 points late in the third quarter.
But the Hornets were not going to roll over, staging a massive comeback in the fourth quarter before succumbing to free throws late to lose their first game of the season 59-57.
The Hornets (0-1, 0-0 Northeast Corner Conference) were trailing 39-22 late in the third quarter and 48-32 with less than four minutes into the game before the offense went on a tear, largely in part to sophomore Dane Lantz’s three very deep three-pointers amid a 17-2 run by Angola. The defense also turned things around from the first half, switching from a half-court defense to a full-court defense and consistently forcing turnovers by the Warriors (1-1, 0-0 Northern Lakes Conference).
Junior Tyler Call tied the game up at 57 with 8.3 seconds remaining after making two clutch free throws, ten seconds after junior Jake Land made a layup to cut the deficit to two.
Land’s score was possible after the Warriors attempted a trick in-bounds play that just so happened to leave the Warriors player with his foot on the out-of-bounds line when he caught the ball.
However, exactly one second after Call’s free throws, he would then foul Wawasee’s Keaton Dukes, who made both his free throws to put the Warriors back up by two.
The Hornets did have a chance to win the game, but a broken play resulting from the ball hitting a driving Cameron McGee’s heel ended in a shot by Call that hit in between the left side of the rim and backboard before falling to the hardwood.
In the first half, Angola had issues both rebounding and turning the ball over, losing in those categories 16-12 and 12-6 respectively. Not to mention the Warriors shooting 6 for 13 from the three-point line. The Hornets were 2 for 4 from three in the first half but finished 7 for 12.
Lantz led the Hornets with 17 points, shooting 5 for 7 from three, and added four rebounds and an assist. Call finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists while McGee had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.
For Wawasee, freshman Maddux Everingham led everybody with 18 points, shooting 6 for 9 from three. Keaton Dukes added 17, while Collin Roberson finished with 15.
The Hornets are back in action next Friday, Dec. 3 for an NECC matchup at Central Noble. The varsity game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start time.
Wawasee JV 39, Angola 30
The Hornets led 17-13 at halftime and 25-23 after the third quarter, before the Warriors outscored Angola 16-5 over the final seven minutes.
Trey Hinman and Aidan Barry led the Hornets with nine and eight points respectively.
For Wawasee, Carson Smith and Robbie Finlinson scored 12 points each to lead the Warriors.
