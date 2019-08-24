ANGOLA – The East Noble boys soccer team was behind the eight ball even before it kicked off Saturday’s match.
Senior Michael Klein, the team’s best player according to coach Ethan Hood, missed the game due to college prep testing. That meant the Knights needed more from others against a stingy, hard-nosed Angola team seeking its first win.
That’s exactly what they got. The Knights received goals from Amin and Oday Abdullah, as well as Ben Jansen, in a 3-0 shutout of the Hornets.
“There were some switches in our lineup and responsibilities due to Michael being out, but I was very pleased with the play of Amin and Oday, Ben too,” Hood said.
East Noble scored all three of its goals in the first half, with Amin Abdullah initiating the scoring. The senior bested Angola’s keeper for the first goal of the game with 24:04 left in the first half. Twelve minutes later, it went up by two scores seemingly by accident when Jansen’s corner kick was caught in a sudden gust of wind and sailed right into the top left corner of the goal.
Jansen himself simply laughed and shrugged his shoulders after the kick, while Knights fans in attendance instantly began making jokes about the play.
Oday Abdullah scored the final goal of the game on a penalty kick with four seconds remaining before the break, capping a 13-second stretch that might have been the Knights’ best possession of the game.
“We had a free kick and actually made a play,” Hood said. “We played Christian to Nick, Nick took it inside and we finished with a header. It’s exactly what I’d like to see every minute be like.”
That sequence stood out so much to Hood particularly because the coach felt the rest of the game was subpar. Perhaps it was getting a lead early and taking the foot off the gas. Perhaps it was playing a team with a zero in the wins column, and feeling like you didn’t need to give 100%. Each possibility was a thought that ran through Hood’s head. Regardless, the message was the same. The team needed better energy.
“You know, I just felt like we played down to the level of our competition today,” Hood said. “I felt like we didn’t play our best, and that’s not going to cut it against some other teams we play.
“The first half wasn’t as bad, but I definitely feel like Angola won the second half. We need to play a complete game.”
East Noble (2-0) plays the final installment of a three-game road trip to begin the season when it visits Huntington North on Thursday to kick off its Northeast 8 Conference schedule. Angola (0-3) visits West Noble on Tuesday.
