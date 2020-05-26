ANGOLA — The Metropolitan Schools of Steuben County Board of Education recently approved the hiring of a new wrestling and boys’ soccer coach.
Nathan Wilz, a 2016 graduate of Indiana Tech will ake over the boys’ varsity soccer program this fall. Russ Tingley will take over the wrestling program.
While at Indiana Tech, Wilz was a member of the men’s soccer team. His junior and senior year he was named a member of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference All-Academic Team, as well as a Daktronicks-NAIA Men’s Soccer Scholar-Athlete.
Wilz had been the Central Noble girls coach for the past four year.
Tingley began his wrestling coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater Westerville South High School in Westerville, Ohio. After serving as an assistant for four years he was hired as head coach.
After moving to Angola in 2006, Tingley has coached wrestling in a number of different positions at both Angola Middle School and Angola High School. He has also been an assistant football coach. He has also coached Angola Middle School track and was a high school baseball assistant coach.
He is a special education teacher at the high school. He lives in Angola with his wife Christy, they have two sons Brock, 19 and Grant, 23.
Wilz is employed by the State of Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.