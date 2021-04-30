BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Panthers rallied then stayed strong to defeat the Hornets 6-4 in Friday’s Northeast Corner Conference semifinal softball game.
Angola (6-8) scored four runs in the top of the first inning, but the bats of Prairie Heights (9-5) finally came alive and scored six runs over the course of three innings to advance to the championship game.
The Panthers will face Westview, at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Emma, which shut out Fairfield 1-0 in the other semifinal on Friday.
The Hornets were able to jump out to a quick 4-0 lead after an error by the Prairie Heights’ right fielder scored a run with two outs keeping the inning alive.
Adriana Wilcox doubled to right after the error and scored both Eleanore Knauer and Vanessa Brandt-Cook to make it 3-0 Angola. After Grace Steury walked, Hailey Weisenaur plated Wilcox with a single to left.
The Panthers didn’t respond until the third because Angola starter Alyssa Kyle was in a groove early on, keeping hitters off balance.
But once the Panthers came to the plate for the second time in the order, they started to find the gaps. Bre Walter and Kiana Allshouse hit back-to-back singles in the third, then Chloe Riehl was hit by a pitch and Kalli Aaron walked to score Walter for Heights’ first run of the game.
The flood gates opened in the fourth for the Panthers. Savana Phares led off the frame with a double to right and she scored on a dribbler in the field by Haylee Henderson. Trinity Pratt, who singled after Phares, came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Allshouse.
Prairie Heights took the lead on a two-run single to left by Kalli Aaron that scored Henderson and Walter.
“They took advantage of an error that we made, and I was just so glad our girls didn’t shut down. They stayed up the entire game,” Prairie Heights coach Rocky DeLancey said.
After the four-run spurt to start the game, the Hornets struggled to push another run across, though, they had their chances. Angola left nine runners on base for the game and had a runner at third four times in the final six innings.
“We battled all of the way through. We could just never get the big hit after (the first inning),” Angola coach Dave Moyer said.
Allshouse, who tossed four innings, and Pratt, who came in relief, worked out of numerous jams. Allshouse had six walks, six strikeouts and allowed four hits. Pratt gave up two hits, walked one and struck out another.
“She’s just a sophomore. She’s still developing, and we’re still getting to know each other since she didn’t play last year,” DeLancey said on Pratt.
Pratt added on to the lead with an RBI-single in the bottom of the sixth to make it 6-4.
On the other side, Angola’s Kyle finished with four innings pitched, five runs allowed with four strikeouts and two walks.
Westview 1, Fairfield 0In Benton, the Warriors (8-2) got an RBI single from Addie Bender in the first inning, then Alexys Antal took over from there.
She tossed a complete game shutout with 13 strikeouts. Antal struck out the side in the fifth inning and sat down another Fairfield (12-2) hitter with two outs and runners in scoring position in the bottom of the sixth.
