ANGOLA — Trine University received a commitment from a top cross country and track athlete Tuesday.
Fairfield High School senior Carol Haldeman will be joining the Thunder’s cross country and track team next season.
The Thunder compete in NCAA Division III and are members of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA).
Haldeman will be majoring in exercise science.
She is a four-year letterwinner in both cross country and track for the Falcons focusing primarily on distance events.
During her cross country career at Fairfield, she has been a three time Northeast Corner Conference meet champion, three time semi-state champion, and one-time state qualifier. She also was Honorable Mention All-State one year and 2A All-State one year, as well as being Fairfield MVP for four years.
In Track, Carol has been two-time NECC champion in the 1,600 and 3,200, a two time regional qualifier in the 1,600 and one-time regional qualifier in the 3,200. As well she has been a two-time team MVP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.