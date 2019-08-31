BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Lakeland came out sluggish in a decisive second set against Elkhart Central Saturday. The Lakers had just lost a close first set to the Blue Blazers and, for coach Brian Jordan, it all felt a little too familiar.
The Lakers have had a problem with slow starts, the coach said, for much of the past three seasons. On top of that, once his team got down by a few points it often crumbled under the pressure.
So, when the scoreboard of Prairie Heights’ gym read 0-1, then 1-3, then again 2-6, Jordan waited to see how is team would respond.
He was pleased with the result.
Lakeland trailed by as many as six points in the set, the largest deficit coming at 18-12. It fought back to within one, 23-22, before dropping the set.
In all, the Lakers finished fourth Saturday at the Prairie Heights Classic, finishing 2-2 on the day and falling 25-21, 25-23 in the final match. A fine finish, but it was what Jordan saw on the court that allowed him to leave the tournament with even higher hopes for his team than when he entered.
“It used to be the case where, if we got down by three or four points, we were just done,” Jordan said. “The girls we have on this team right now are working to change that culture.”
The Lakers raced out to a 5-0 lead in the first set, but never led again after Central tied the set at 10. Junior Bailey Hartsough recorded eight kills and a block in the set, and was a key reason why the Lakers were able to fight back from a seven-point deficit to pull within two.
As dominant as Hartsough was in the opening stages, though, she was equally as quiet in Set 2. The Lakers standout managed just three kills and hit several balls out of bounds as Lakeland fought to extend the match.
“She’s always had games like this where she just starts hitting kind of wild and making some mistakes,” Jordan said.
Much to the coach’s pleasure, though, others stepped up.
With the Blazers’ defense keyed in on Hartsough, sophomore Kelsie Bowling contributed three kills and an ace, junior Lilly Baird (the team’s setter) added a pair of kills and sophomore Lilly Schackow and freshman Faith Riehl each tallied two blocks.
Lakeland entered the third-place match after finishing 2-1 in pool play with wins over East Noble and North Side.
It was the kind of performance, even in a loss, that got the coach thinking a little bit down the road.
The Lakers (4-4) open Northeast Corner Conference play against Westview on Thursday. While Jordan knows his team is young and still has a ways yet to go, he thinks his team can make a push in the standings this season.
“Obviously we always want to win the NECC, but we also know that Angola is in our conference and Lloy (Ball) has that team playing amazingly right now,” Jordan said. “But I still think we can compete with everyone and finish better than we did last year.
“Fourth place (at the invite) is the best we’ve finished here in the past few years. This team has some young talent and there’s good things happening here.”
Panthers, Knights stumble
Host team Prairie Heights and East Noble both ended their days in pool play, as each finished with a 1-2 record in the opening rounds of the tournament.
Heights defeated Norwell in two sets, 25-16, 25-21, but fell in close matches to tourney runner-up Woodlan (25-19, 25-21) and Elkhart Central (25-21, 24-26, 11-15).
Heights fell behind by a large margin in the tie breaker against Central, trailing by as many as six points, 1-7. The loss to the Blue Blazers ultimately ended the Panthers’ day and kept them out of the third-place contest.
East Noble suffered a similar, heart-wrenching fate.
A three-set loss to Lakeland (25-23, 22-25, 10-15) similarly kept EN out of the invite’s final matches, and it happened in nearly an identical fashion.
The Knights also gained a win over North Side, 25-12, 25-8, who finished as one of two teams (Norwell being the other) to not win a game, while also suffering a lopsided loss to champion NorthWood (25-11, 25-12).
