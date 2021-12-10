ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s hockey team defeated Marian for the third time in eight days on Friday night, blanking the Sabres 3-0 in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game at Thunder Ice Arena.
Freshman Payton Hans scored both Thunder goals 2 minutes, 1 seconds apart in late in the second period after the two teams played a scoreless first period.
Trine senior Brandi Wilson added her team-leading ninth goal of the season on the power play late in the third period.
Freshman Ryleigh Furlong made 40 saves in the Trine goal to earn the shutout. She was named the game’s First Star.
Kirsten Vandenheuvel had two assists for the Thunder (4-9, 2-4 NCHA).
Marian is 2-6-0-2, 1-3-0-2. The last number on its overall and conference records stands for two shootout losses.
Aurora 7, Trine men 4
At Fox Valley Ice Arena in Aurora, Ill., one of the top teams in the NCHA took a 5-0 lead on the Thunder five minutes into the second period.
Dylan Rauh and Matt Weber scored two goals each for the Spartans (10-1, 6-1).
Thad Marcola had a goal and an assist for Trine (9-4, 4-3). Brendan Prappas, Garrett Hallford and Justin Meers also scored. Cristian Wong-Ramos, Trine’s third goalie of the game, made 13 saves over the final period and a half.
