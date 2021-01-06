ANGOLA — Hanna Knoll had 14 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter and hit a tie-breaking three-pointer with 2.5 seconds left to give Angola a 54-51 victory over West Noble in Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball action Wednesday night at Central Gym.
The Hornets (8-3, 4-2 NECC) rallied from a six-point deficit with under three minutes left in fourth quarter to knock the Chargers out of first place in the NECC. The loss also stopped West Noble’s winning streak at seven games.
“I’m proud of the way our girls responded,” Angola coach Nick Burlingame said. “West Noble is a hard team to prepare for in one day. They are long and faster than they looked on film.
The final four minutes were ragged and Angola made more plays down the stretch. The Chargers (12-3, 6-1) were 4-of-17 from the field in the final eight minutes made one of eight free throws over the final three quarters.
“Both teams played really hard. They made shots when they needed to and we didn’t,” West Noble coach Jeff Burns said. “Hanna carried her team when they needed to. We had our opportunities.”
The Chargers turned the game around with a 13-0 run in the third quarter. A Nichelle Phares rebound and putback capped the run to give the visitors a 37-30 lead with 1 minute, 39 seconds left in the stanza.
West Noble played hurried for much of the final stretch. The Hornets erased a six-point deficit quickly. Tyrah Stillman converted a three-point play, then the Chargers turned the ball over. Knoll hit a three 11 seconds after the Stillman scores to tie the game at 49 with 2:29 left in regulation.
Lilly Mast answered quickly for West Noble with a 8-foot baseline jumper to break the tie. Mast led the Chargers with 25 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Knoll made two free throws to tie it at 51 with 44.7 seconds left, then had a steal near midcourt. The Hornets ran the clock down prior to Knoll’s winning shot.
“Hanna Knoll is a stud,” Buirlingame said. “She continues to fight. She continues to battle.”
Lauren Leach had 10 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists for Angola. Jaelyn Fee and Riley Pepple each hit two triples for six points each.
Jazmyn Smith had eight points, five assists and three steals for the Chargers. Angela Caldwell chipped in for seven points and six rebounds.
Angola won the junior varsity game 53-23. Macy Oberlin had 21 points for the Hornets. Emily Thompson had 11 points for West Noble.
