EMMA — If you showed up early to both games at the Westview softball sectional, you got lucky and saw most of the runs that were scored.
Both contests were tight throughout and featured four quality pitching performances.
Westview defeated Prairie Heights 2-1 in the first game, then Fairfield beat Central Noble 4-2 to set up Saturday's championship between the Warriors and Falcons. The title game starts at noon.
Westview 2, Prairie Heights 1
After a busy first inning, the first contest turned into a pitcher's duel between Westview's Alexys Antal and Prairie Heights' Trinity Pratt.
Antal pitched seven innings, allowed one run on two hits with four walks and 15 strikeouts.
“She struggled a little bit more than usual, but you're not going to find a more competitive kid, sometimes too much though,” Westview coach Jeremy Williams said. “(She is) sometimes too hard on herself. She calmed herself down and found her groove again.”
Pratt relieved starter Kiana Allshouse in the first inning after the Warriors (17-5) scored two runs before an out was recorded. Pratt pitched six innings, allowed a hit, walked two and struck out 10.
“Kiana has been there for us the entire season. She had a little issue, and it's great to have someone come in and help. Trinity has seen multiple innings throughout the year. She's just a sophomore and we're trying to break her in. She'll definitely have more time next year,” Prairie Heights coach Rocky Delancey said.
The Panthers (16-9) got their first and only run of the game in the top of the first. Bre Walter walked to begin the game, and after a ground out moved her to second, Kalli Aaron slapped ground ball through the left side to bring around Walter.
The Warriors answered in the bottom half of the inning by being patient against Allshouse. Two hit by pitches and two walks scored Savana Strater and Antal, who had the lone hit of the inning.
After both runs crossed, Pratt took over for Allshouse and sat down the next three Warrior hitters to get out of the bases-loaded jam.
The next three innings were controlled by Antal and Pratt. There were no hits from either side until the fifth inning.
Walter singled to start the top of the frame and moved to third after a passed ball and a dropped third strike. Antal induced a fly out to center to end the threat.
Westview tried to extend its lead in the second half of the inning and got things started with a single from Strater. However, Pratt got a ground out and struck out the next two to get out of the jam.
Antal faced the minimum in the sixth and struck out all three Panther hitters, then in the seventh, she got the first two out on one pitch each. She capped off her performance with a strikeout looking.
Addie Bender and Kelsey Rich each had a run batted in for the Warriors.
“For old Westview teams, those are game that we wouldn't have won. Those are games we would have found some way to have lost it ourselves or beat ourselves,” Williams said. “So it's showing a toughness that we haven't seen for as long as I've been here. So it's great.”
Fairfield 4, Central Noble 2
In the night game, the Cougars (16-8) were able to rally once but couldn't do it a second time.
The Falcons (23-4) loaded the bases in the first inning, but Cougar pitcher Jenica Berkes got out of the jam with a fly out. However, in the second inning, Fairfield was able to push two across with two outs.
Mackayla Stutsman and Laney Faldoe hit back-to-back singles to score the the runs.
Berkes pitched seven innings, allowed three earned runs on eight hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.
Central Noble answered back right away. Kylie Bingham led the frame off with a single to left. Two batters later, Abby Hile drove her in with a line drive to right.
Fairfield starter Kayla Miller tossed a complete game with one earned run on five hits with a walk and three putouts.
It took some time before the Cougars were able to threaten once again. In the fifth, Ashleigh Gray reached on an error and advanced to second on the play. A couple of passed balls moved her to third then allowed her to score and tie the game, 2-2.
But the Falcons struck back right away in the top of the sixth. MaKenna Steele led the inning of with a triple to right. She scored on a ground ball hit to first a couple batters later. After a walk by Kenlee Gall, Stutsman bunted for a single, then an error by the Cougars allowed Gall to come around and double the lead.
Central Noble found itself in position to tie the game again in the bottom of the sixth. Bingham and Libby Goldey each hit singles with two outs, but Miller induced a ground ball to end the danger.
Both teams went down in order in the seventh.
