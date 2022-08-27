CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco erupted for 589 yards of total offense and forced a few turnovers in defeating Lakeland 41-21 in a Northeast Corner Conference crossover football game Friday night.
The Eagles (1-1) took it to the Lakers after being handled at Columbia City in a 31-7 loss the week before. Churubusco built a 34-7 lead after three quarters and ran for 374 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per carry.
Eagle senior quarterback Riley Buroff was OK after getting nicked up by Columbia City. He completed 8-of-13 passes Friday for 215 yards and two touchdown passes to Gavin Huelsenbeck. Buroff also picked off Lakeland freshman quarterback Brayden Holbrook twice on defense.
Huelsenbeck caught four passes for 108 yards. Wyatt Marks ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Kameron Rinker had eight carries for 133 yards and a TD, and also caught two passes for 85 yards.
On defense, Bentley Kilgore recovered three fumbles for Churubusco. Cullen Blake forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, and had a sack.
Khamron Malaivanh had 22 rushes for 182 yards and two touchdowns for Lakeland, and also caught a pass for 14 yards.
Holbrook completed 10-of-17 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown pass to Carson Mickem for the Lakers. Mickem caught three passes for 62 yards.
Fremont 46, Blackford 29
At Max Mitchell Sports Complex in Fremont, the Eagles combined a big offensive game with some big defensive plays to win their home opener.
Fremont is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 1997.
Zak Pica threw for 259 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 65 yards and a touchdown to lead the Eagles.
Brogan Blue had 112 yards receiving and a touchdown for Fremont. Gage Cope had 44 yards and a TD receiving and three two-point conversions. Collin Green added 82 rushing yards.
On defense, Wyatt Claxton had six solo tackles and a sack for the Eagles. Defensive lineman Nevin Bloom had an interception and Brenden Collins recovered a fumble.
Fremont will host first-year varsity team North Central (Ohio) this coming Friday on homecoming. Blackford is 0-2.
W. Noble 35, Wawasee 24
In Syracuse, the Chargers overcame a slow start to improve to 2-0.
Drew Yates threw for 113 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 30 yards and a score for West Noble. Sophomore Jordan Eash had both of his receptions for touchdowns and compiled 24 receiving yards.
Sophomore Seth Pruitt had 20 carries for 120 yards and a TD for the Chargers. Classmate Fernando Macias ran for 46 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Erik Murillo made all five of his extra-point kicks.
Zach Beers led the West Noble defense with nine tackles, including five solos, two for loss and one sack. Michael LeCount recovered a fumble.
Wawasee is 0-2.
Leo 28, Angola 21
Behind Angola Middle School, the Hornets led 9-0 before the Lions scored 21 unanswered points. But Angola scored late to get within one possession. But Leo recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock to get the non-conference victory.
The Hornets (1-1) ran for 277 yards, averaging six yards per carry. Tyler Call had 27 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown and threw for 70 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Michael Burelison with 1 minute, 23 seconds left to make it a 28-21 game.
Junior Gavin Willis rushed 13 times for 93 yards and a touchdown for Angola. Freshman Hawkins Hasselman kicked a 35-yard field goal late in the first quarter.
Wyatt Maggart led the Hornet defense with seven total tackles, including five solos and two for loss.
Kylar Decker threw for 193 yards and three touchdowns and Max Loeffler ran for 126 yards for the Lions (1-1). Brock Schott had five catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns to help coach Jason Doerffler win his first game at Leo.
Bronson (Mich.) 20,
Prairie Heights 7
At Hubert Cline Field in Brushy Prairie, the Panthers turned the ball over three times while being held in check in their home opener.
The Vikings led 12-0 at the half in their season opener on two touchdown passes from sophomore Boston Bucklin.
Senior quarterback Trenton Daniels had a touchdown run in the second half for Prairie Heights (1-1). He had 12 carries for 57 yards and completed 10-of-19 passes for 145 yards.
Jaden Daniels had six receptions for 99 yards for the Panthers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.