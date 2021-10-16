Prep Football Fremont routs Lake Station
FREMONT — The Eagles dominated Lake Station for a 68-16 win on Saturday.
The host Eagles were up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and kept their foot on the gas.
Fremont improved to 3-6 with the win and host Northfield in the first round of Class 1A Sectional play on Friday.
Prep Boys Tennis EN’s Bona falls in regional final
LAPORTE — East Noble junior Vittorio Bona competed in the LaPorte Individual Singles Regional at the Leroy Courts at Kesling Park on Saturday.
Bona won his semifinal match over South Bend Adams’ Ben Guerrero 6-2, 6-2 to move on to the championship round against Culver Academies’ Constatino Oberto.
In the final, Oberto won the first set quickly 6-1, then Bona battled in the second set. Ultimately, Oberto won the second set 7-5.
Bona finished the season with a 20-6 record.
