BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Scoring came at a premium in both contests of the Prairie Heights-West Noble girls-boys doubleheader on Saturday night.
The Panther girls (8-6, 5-3) defeated the Chargers (6-7, 2-4) by the score of 36-33, and the Heights boys beat West Noble 58-38.
Prairie Heights girls 36, West Noble 33
The Panthers got things going early with post player Kennedy Kugler, who scored eight of her game-high 19 points in the first period.
“She demands the space really well, and after she does get the hot hand, she either gets doubled- or triple-teamed. So just being able to get her to feel that and see that then get it right back out, then we could maybe get a pick and roll or get her to reset down low,” Prairie Heights coach Taylor Terry said.
Three straight scores by Kugler gave Heights an early 8-2 lead, but it was cut down to one by the Chargers after a fast break basket from Erin Shoemaker and a three from Lilly Mast.
Kugler ended the quarter with another basket to give the Panthers 12-7 lead.
West Noble’s offense started to show some life early in the second with Mast scoring on a backdoor pass then on an and-one to tie the game 14-14 midway through the period.
The Panthers finished the half on a 7-3 run ended by another Kugler finish with five seconds left.
In the third quarter, a total of 11 combined points were scored and a three from Shoemaker gave the Chargers a brief 24-23 lead.
Heights opened the final quarter with an 8-2 run, fueled by two more scores from Kugler and Kyler Hall’s first points of the game. The Panthers did just enough down the stretch to pull out the win. Mast hit two free throws to cut the lead to one with 47.6 seconds left, but a pair of free throws by Lexi German wrapped it up for the home team.
German finished with eight points. Mast led West Noble with 12, and Tori Franklin added seven.
Prairie Heights boys 58, West Noble 38
The Chargers (2-5, 0-3 NECC) applied a different defensive strategy on Panther big man Elijah Malone, putting a defender in front and behind him, which left Logan Nott wide open. And Nott made them pay by scoring the first eight points of the game, including two three-pointers.
Malone picked up two fouls late in the first quarter and went to the bench.
After Heights (9-0, 5-0) scored 11 straight to start the game, West Noble answered with 10 in a row after Malone picked up his second foul. He got his second when he fouled Austin Cripe on a three-point attempt. Cripe hit all three free throws then hit a trey to end the quarter.
West Noble was able to slow Mike Perkins and Brandon Christlieb during the second quarter, but it couldn’t get much going on its own end of the floor.
Both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net and the Panthers only led 20-17 at the break.
After halftime, Malone was able to come back in the game and the Chargers employed their same defense as they did to start the game.
Nott opened the half with another three, then got another to go down to cap a 10-1 run, which gave Heights a 30-18 lead. Nott finished with 16. West Noble was only able to cut the lead to single digits once the rest of the game.
Malone finally got his first points of the game with just under six minutes left. He got them on a putback dunk on which he was fouled. He finished with seven points. Perkins had 18 points.
