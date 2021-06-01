FREMONT — A young Fremont softball team has made a lot of improvement since the start of the season. However, Northfield was clearly the better team in the Class 1A regional game Tuesday evening on Ben Roederer Field in Vistula Park, defeating the Eagles 12-0 in five innings.
The Norsemen (17-9) won their first regional championship in program history.
Fremont (11-21) got out of trouble in the first inning, and nearly got out of trouble in the second.
Northfield put two runners on base in the first inning with two outs. But Eagles’ starter Sydney Hinchcliffe got a flyout to right from senior Kenzie Baer to end the threat.
In the second, Ainsley Dale singled to left with one out, then advanced to third when Crysta Kowalczuk reached on a Fremont error.
Eagle shortstop Jada Rhonehouse hustled to catch a weak line drive behind the pitching circle to retire Ella Hunter for the second out, then Fremont intentionally walked Addi Baker to load the bases. Baker was hitting around .535 with 13 home runs.
But Hinchcliffe fell behind senior Jenna Krom, who grounded back to the pitcher in the first inning, but reached on an error. Hinchcliffe rallied to make the count full before losing Krom on base on balls for the first Norsemen run.
Northfield further capitalized. Kyra Kennedy followed with a single to left to score two runs, then Krom scored when Abigail Hunter reached on another Fremont error.
The Norsemen put the game away with six runs in the third. The big blows were Krom’s two-run single to rightcenter, followed by Kennedy’s three-run home run off reliever Khloe Glendening to make it 10-0.
“We knew their lineup was tough, but I like how we’ve been playing the last couple of weeks,” Fremont coach Scott Glendening said. “But our bats did not get going.
“As Coach Steve (Hinchcliffe) said, our character showed as we never gave up from the first out to the last out. For our younger girls, this stage was tremendous. We showed that with hard work, you can achieve a lot.”
Glendening said the growth from the entire team was significant. Some players were in new positions. High school softball was an eye-opener for even seasoned young players like Sydney Hinchcliffe, Khloe Glendening and freshman Kate Gannon, a move-in from Penn.
Senior centerfielder Eva Foulk ended her prep athletic career on a good not for Fremont. She was 1-for-3 with a single in the fourth, and ended up batting .358 for the season. She also threw out Kowalczuk in the fourth inning trying to advance from second to third on Ella Hunter’s single, and made a nice running catch in the fifth.
Senior Olivia Dirr started her final prep softball game at first base for the Eagles. She spent one school year at Fremont after moving in from Convoy, Ohio.
Glendening, Jenny Martin and Lissette Lopez also had singles for the Eagles. Rhonehouse was hit a by a pitch.
Abigail Hunter threw a four-hit shutout for Northfield in winning her 15th game of the season. She struck out six and walked no one.
Fremont made five errors and issued six walks. Norsemen had 10 hits.
