ANGOLA — At tournament time, it’s all about surviving and advancing.
And in a double-elimination format, winning that first game to move into the winner’s bracket can make all the difference.
The top-seeded Trine University softball team did just that Friday afternoon at SportONE/Parkview Field, blanking No. 4 UW-Eau Claire, 3-0 in an NCAA Division III Angola Regional first-round contest.
Trine ace Adrienne Rosey was dominant, fanning 12 while hurling a three-hit shutout.
It was just the kind of pitching performance Trine head coach Donnie Danklefsen was looking for to help his team get an early edge in the NCAA regional opener.
“Adrienne did a great job out there tonight,” Danklefsen said. “It was huge for us to win that first game.”
The Thunder (28-11) were a bit tight at the start, Danklefsen said.
“We settled down, and then we started playing Trine softball,” Danklefsen said. “We’ve been getting key hits at the right time all season.”
Trine cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the third with a single run.
After retiring the Blugolds (26-10) in the top of the sixth, Rosey was the beneficiary of two extremely well-timed insurance runs in the home half of the frame, courtesy of a booming double to the gap in right-center from Anna Gill.
Rosey said her approach didn’t really change as she made her way back out to the circle with the added breathing room of a three-run lead.
UW-Eau Claire coach Leslie Huntington said her team, while now in a bit of a hole and needing to beat Penn State Behrend this afternoon to stave off elimination, will move on quickly.
“We kind of take a one-pitch-at-a-time approach,” Huntington said. “We’ll shake off the loss and be back out there tomorrow.”
As it often does at tournament time, Huntington added, Friday’s game came down to one or two key plays.
“They got a couple of big hits when they needed them, and we didn’t,” Huntington said.
The Thunder moved on to a today’s winner’s bracket game against North Central (Ill.) slated for a noon first pitch.
North Central 5,
Penn State Behrend 0
Earlier, the Cardinals also advanced to the winner’s bracket with a shutout win.
North Central (26-11) scored one in the bottom of the fourth and four in the home half of the fifth.
Gianna Corban earned the win for North Central to improve to 17-5.
