ANGOLA — With just two games left in the 2022-23 regular season entering Wednesday night’s action, it’s time for the Trine University men’s basketball team to start getting ready for the postseason.
The Thunder did just that Wednesday night at the MTI Center, easily dispatching Kalamazoo College 72-45 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association contest.
With the win, the Thunder improved to 21-3, 11-3 MIAA. Kalamazoo dropped to 5-19, 3-10.
This one wasn’t in doubt for long. Trine opened with a 10-2 run.
The Hornets were able to weather the early Thunder burst, responding with a 9-2 spurt of their own to cut the Trine advantage to 12-11.
Then it was all Thunder from there, however, as Trine closed the half with a 24-9 run to take a 36-20 lead into the locker room at intermission.
The Thunder led by as many as 32 in the second half.
It was a nice night of balanced scoring for Trine, with a trio of Thunder players in double figures. Brent Cox led the way with 14 points and two steals. Connor Jones and Nate Carbaugh added 10 each. Jones also had five assists and three steals. Carbaugh also grabbed six boards.
Ty Horky led Kalamazoo with 10 points.
Trine head coach Brooks Miller said his team did a good job of getting the early lead and setting the tone.
“We did a great job of getting the ball into the paint,” Miller said. “Defensively, I felt like we really made them earn the shots they made.”
The Thunder host Adrian Saturday afternoon in a men’s-women’s doubleheader. The women’s game tips off at 1 p.m. with the men’s game to follow at approximately 3 p.m.
Trine has wrapped up the No. 2 seed in next week’s MIAA conference tournament. The six-team bracket for the tournament should be released early next week.
The No. 3 and 6 seeds, as well as the No. 4 and 5 seeds, will meet in the first round, with the winners moving on to next Friday night's semifinals at Calvin, the expectant No. 1 seed.
The conference championship game, which carries with it an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament, is slated for Feb. 25, also at Calvin.
