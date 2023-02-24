BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights’ dynamic duo of Isaiah Malone and Chase Bachelor will continue playing basketball together at the University of Saint Francis next season as they both signed with the Fort Wayne NAIA school Thursday afternoon.
“It’s going to be fun. We’ve played together for a long time,” Bachelor said.
A few other smaller schools were interested in the both of them. But they both liked the fit at USF.
“I feel like I’ll fit in great there,” Malone said.
Bachelor said, “It’s a good program. I know some of the kids there. I like the coaching staff.”
Saint Francis coach Chad LaCross said his team needs size. He will get that in the 6-foot-7 Malone and the 6-5 Bachelor.
The Cougars went 14-15 this past season, including 7-11 in the Crossroads League. Their season ended with a 90-61 conference tournament quarterfinal loss on Wednesday on the road to Isaiah’s brother Elijah Malone and the top-seeded Grace Lancers. The 6-10 elder Malone had 11 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.
“We’re excited,” LaCross said of Bachelor and Isaiah Malone. “We’re getting two really good, but different players.
“Isaiah is athletic and long, and shoots the ball really well. Chase brings a calmness to the team and strong and skilled, he added. “We want guys who have won before and aren’t afraid of the moment, and they are both capable of getting on the floor and contributing right away.”
This season before Friday’s regular season finale against Hamilton, Malone is averaging 19.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.6 blocked shots per game. He is shooting 63% from the field (156-249), including 51% from three-point range (37-73). He has also made 71% of his free throws (77-108).
Bachelor is averaging 21 points, six rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He is shooting 53% from the floor (178-333) and made 26 three-point shots. He has 465 points this season before Friday night, so the special 500-point mark in a season is in reach. He will give the Cougars versatility, playing anywhere from shooting guard to the wing and power forward positions.
Both guys know they have things to improve on to be better prepares at the college level.
“Weight room,” Malone said. “I have to get stronger.”
Bachelor said, “I need to get bigger, stronger and faster. Every part of my game needs to improve.”
But first, Malone and Bachelor will try to get Prairie Heights a sectional championship. The Panthers play Fremont in a first-round game of the Class 2A Westview Sectional Tuesday night.
“It’s very high,” Malone said of his sense of urgency. “We’re ready to win.”
Westview grad Yoder practices with Cougars
LaCross said Westview High School graduate Charlie Yoder has been practicing with the Saint Francis team for the past month and a half. The Warriors’ all-time leading scorer transferred from NCAA Division I Incarnate Word.
“Charlie has jumped right in,” said LaCross, an East Noble High School graduate and a former Tri-State University basketball standout. “He can score in so many ways. He’s getting stronger. He’s one of those gym rats you love to have. He adds so much.”
Among the graduation losses for Cougars after Wednesday’s conference tournament loss is Carroll graduate Dan McKeeman and USF’s career leading scorer Antwaan Cushingberry.
