PH nips Homestead
FORT WAYNE — Prairie Heights won the final match of the dual to defeat Homestead 39-38 on Wednesday night.
Sophomore heavyweight Devin McLaughlin got the pin to win for the Panthers in the final match of the dual. McLaughlin took a lead on Spartan Collin Bauer, then got a takedown and kept Bauer on his back for a pin in 5 minutes, 23 seconds.
McLaughlin is one of 10 underclassmen in the lineup for Prairie Heights, who was removed from the IndianaMat Class 1A state rankings this week and is 7-3. Two starters were out, including 145-pounder Luke Severe due to illness.
"It was pretty loud in the third period," Smith said. "It was great to see the referee slap the mat."
Heights coach Brett Smith said backup Caleb Manprasert took a technical fall loss and avoided getting pinned in his match at 120. Giving up one less point made a difference in the dual.
The Panthers were down 23-0 after the first four matches.
"It was not a good start. But the kids kept battling," Smith said.
Sam Levitz (138), Tyler Curtis (152), Isiah Levitz (160), Austin Wells (182) and Hunter Allen (195) also earned pins for the Panthers.
Prairie Heights 39,
Homestead 38
106 — Austin Crowder (H) pinned William Rinehart, 1:53. 113 — Thomas Herman (H) pinned Gavin Roberts, 1:20. 120 — Gio Arsini (H) tech. fall Caleb Manprasert 17-2, 5:51. 126 — Easton Arsini (H) pinned Holt Schrock, :43. 132 — Kaleb Lounsbury (PH) dec. Jaiden Burry 8-7. 138 — Sam Levitz (PH) pinned Aaron Kistler, 2:50. 145 — Griffen Porter (H) pinned David Murley, 1:49. 152 — Tyler Curtis (PH) pinned Nathan Bear, 1:04. 160 — Isiah Levitz (PH) pinned Tyler Burris, 1:48. 170 — Joe Parrish (H) pinned Collin Keeslar, :44. 182 — Austin Wells (PH) pinned Trey Kreiner, 3:24. 195 — Hunter Allen (PH) pinned Matt Mills, 1:59. 220 — Carter Hull (H) dec. Kole Schrock 7-5. 285 — Devin McLaughlin (PH) pinned Collin Bauer, 5:23.
Boys Basketball
Chargers top Concord
DUNLAP — Senior Joel Mast scored 26 points to lead West Noble to a 46-34 victory over Concord Wednesday night at McCuen Gym.
Mast had 10 points in the first quarter to help the Chargers take a 14-11 lead into the second stanza. He had nine points in the fourth quarter to help West Noble pull away.
Josh Gross added six points for the Chargers (2-2). Payton Fish had 12 points for the Minutemen (0-4).
Prep Swimming
Knights sweep Barons
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble's swim teams defeated DeKalb in a Northeast 8 Conference meet Tuesday at the Cole Center Family YMCA. The scores were 117-56 in the girls' dual and 132-35 in the boys' dual.
Corinne Wells (100-yard freestyle, 200 individual medley) and Paige Anderson (100 breaststroke, 500 freestyle) won two events each to lead the Knight girls.
Owen Chambers (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) and Kyler Corbin (100 backstroke, 100 freestyle) won two events each to lead the East Noble boys.
The Knights took first in all relays in both duals.
Girls: East Noble 117, DeKalb 56
200 Medley Relay: 1. East Noble (Dentler, Anderson, Richards, Weber) 2:15.48, 2. DeKalb (Jarrett, Eshbach, Winebrenner, Hughes) 2:24.95, 3. East Noble (Burke, Meyer, Fear, McCord) 2:31.8, 4. DeKalb (Chautle, Collins, Steckley, Yarian) 2:34.04, 5. East Noble (Marzion, Arend, Kline, Brayton) 2:52.15. 200 Freestyle: 1. Wilson (EN) 2:29.73, 2. Burke (EN) 2:34.35, 3. Eshbach (DK) 2:36.69, 4. Savoie (EN) 2:47.31, Steckley (DK) 3:12.98. 200 IM: 1. Wells (EN) 2:41.58, 2. Winebrenner (DK) 3:05.76, 3. Sparkman (EN) 3:24.07. Girls 50 Freestyle: 1. Weber (EN) 28.87, 2. Dentler (EN) 29.76, 3. Chautle (DK) 29.92, 4. Yarian (DK) 30.17, 5. Savoie (EN) 33.78, 6. Exford (DK) 38.19.
Diving: 1. Meyer (EN) 198.85, 2. Richards (EN) 160. 100 Butterfly: 1. Collins (DK) 1:14.54, 2. Jarrett (DK) 1:16.92, 3. Fear (EN) 1:38.09, 4. Sparkman (EN) 1:40.6, 5. Arend (EN) 1:54.35. 100 Freestyle: 1. Wells (EN) 1:03, 2. Weber (EN) 1:05.55, 3. Chautle (DK) 1:06.03, 4. Winebrenner (DK) 1:12.2, 5. McCord (EN) 1:13.26, 6. Steckley (DK) 1:26.15. 500 Freestyle: 1. Anderson (EN) 6:26.08, 2. Eshbach (DK) 7:10.79, 3. Pankop (EN) 7:46.34, 4. Schooley (EN) 7:58.06.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. East Noble (Wilson, Weber, Richards, Wells) 1:57.16, 2. DeKalb (Collins, Chautle, Yarian, Hughes) 2:03, 3. East Noble (Fear, Pankop, Meyer, Burke) 2:17.84, 4. East Noble (Stein, Ray, Brayton, Marzion) 2:35.46. 100 Backstroke: 1. Dentler (EN) 1:13.01, 2. Jarrett (DK) 1:14.5, 3. Collins (DK) 1:25.65, 4. McCord (EN) 1:29.09, 5. Exford (DK) 1:53.88. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Anderson (EN) 1:22.86, 2. Yarian (DK) 1:28.38, 3. Kline (EN) 1:39.29. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. East Noble (Wells, Wilson, Anderson, Dentler) 4:34.87, 2. DeKalb (Eshbach, Hughes, Winebrenner, Jarrett) 5:01.36, 3. East Noble (Pankop, Sparkman, McCord, Savoie) 5:16.58.
Boys: East Noble 132, DeKalb 35
200 Medley Relay: 1. East Noble (Corbin, Sibert, Wells, Fortman) 1:55.83, 2. East Noble (Combs, Richards, Robinson, Oikawa) 2:15.7, 3. DeKalb (Gillian, Gaier, Brown, Mahoney) 2:16.67. 200 Freeestyle: 1. Chambers (EN) 2:05.33, 2. Wells (EN) 2:06.35, 3. Richards (EN) 2:21.56, 4. Exford (DK) 2:48.02, 5. Scher (DK) 2:59.44. 200 IM: 1. Bolinger (EN) 2:36.67, 2. Robinson (EN) 2:52.1, 3. Charles (EN) 3:11.39. 50 Freestyle: 1. Fortman (EN) 24.62, 2. Mahoney (DK) 25.67, 3. Sibert (EN) 26.22, 4. Combs (EN) 28.9, 5. Gillian (DK) 29.55, 6. Balsley (DK) 42.72.
Diving: 1. Fleck (EN) 133.5. 100 Butterfly: 1. Wells (EN) 1:07.92, 2. Robinson (EN) 1:24.74, 3. Scher (DK) 1:28.02, 4. Charles (EN) 1:31.43. 100 Freestyle: 1. Corbin (EN) 53.95, 2. Fortman (EN) 54.11, 3. Mahoney (DK) 1:02.03, 4. Oikawa (EN) 1:11.31, 5. Exford (DK) 1:14.06, 6. Balsley (DK) 1:36.89. 500 Freestyle: 1. Chambers (EN) 5:47.1, 2. Brown (DK) 6:52.03, 3. Combs (EN) 7:24.67.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. East Noble (Sibert, Bolinger, Chambers, Fortman) 1:44.66, 2. East Noble (Cheikhrouhou, Robinson, Oikawa, Charles) 2:06.75, 3. DeKalb (Gillian, Balsley, Scher, Exford) 2:18.17. 100 Backstroke: 1. Corbin (EN) 1:04.44, 2. Richards (EN) 1:09.68, 3. Fleck (EN) 1:22.02, 4. Gillian (DK) 1:37.96. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Sibert (EN) 1:13.14, 2. Brown (DK) 1:15.12, 3. Bolinger (EN) 1:17.64, 4. Gaier (DK) 1:30.44. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. East Noble (Wells, Chambers, Bolinger, Corbin) 3:57.66, 2. DeKalb (Mahoney, Exford, Gaier, Brown) 4:37.47, 3. East Noble (Oikawa, Richards, Combs, Charles) 4:39.29.
