ANGOLA — Brad Peterson is following his heart to Indianapolis and has resigned as Angola High School’s boys cross country and track and field coach.
“I fell in love with a lady and I’m moving down to Indianapolis,” Peterson said. “It was a tough decision, but it was meant to be.
“I have nothing but good things to say about Angola High School. Principal Travis Heavin and I have become good friends. Mark Ridenour brought me in when he was athletic director. (Current athletic director) Steve Lantz has been great to me.
“I’m very close with the kids. They were disappointed and sad, but they were happy for me as well.”
Peterson was at AHS for four and a half years, also serving as a health and wellness instructor. His final day at the school was on Friday.
Peterson will teach English, health and physical education in the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township in Indianapolis. He’s still interested in coaching distance running at either the high school or college levels, but is also looking for balance between his personal life and professional life.
For now, Peterson will coach Angola senior Izaiah Steury through the end of April and will be a consultant for his replacement, new AHS track and field coach Mark Cockroft, who was the Hornets’ girls track coach last year. Peterson will communicate with Cockroft and put together workout plans for Hornet athletes.
Steury completed his high school eligibility in the Indiana High School Athletic Association Cross County State Finals last October. He will turn 20 next month and will run as an unattached athlete in meets all over the country through the end of April to get himself ready to run for Notre Dame when he arrives in South Bend in May. Peterson said Steury ran the mile in 4 minutes, 11 seconds indoors at Trine University this past weekend.
Peterson coached talented distance runners to a lot of success in Steury and Gracynn Hinkley. Steury was the cross country state champion in 2020 and did not lose a cross country race in Indiana for nearly two whole years before placing second at state in Terre Haute on Oct. 30, 2021.
Hinkley qualified for the girls cross country state finals the last two years, but did not compete last fall due to injury.
Peterson broke new ground in leading the Angola boys cross country and track and field programs to several championships during his tenure.
Angola won its first regional and sectional championships ever in boys track and field last spring while repeating as Northeast Corner Conference Meet champions. The last time the Hornets won the NECC Meet before 2019 was 1988.
This past fall, the Hornet boys cross country team qualified for semi-state for the second time in program history and for the first time since 2000. It also won its first sectional title and its first NECC Meet in program history.
Peterson also helped the Angola girls cross country team to three straight NECC championships from 2017-19. He was the head coach for the last two years of that run and coached the Angola girls with Randy Houser in 2017.
