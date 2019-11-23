LIGONIER — The Hornets picked up their second Northeast Corner Conference win in as many nights after defeating West Noble 47-36 on Saturday night.
Angola beat Eastside 48-28 on Friday.
On Saturday, it was a struggle to find the bottom of the basket for both the Hornets and Chargers, which led to a game that what not nice to watch for Angola coach Brandon Appleton.
“That was ugly. You take any win you can on the road in conference,” Appleton said.
Neither team shot well on Saturday. Angola was 16-for-45 (36 percent) from the field, and West Noble was 14-of-55 (25 percent). The Chargers also struggled at the free-throw line, going 5-for-14, and the Hornets were better, hitting 12-of-18 (67 percent).
Both coaches, Appleton and West Noble’s Dale Marano, said that their teams needed to knock some shots down. Both teams missed quite a few shots at the rim, but both coaches expect more shots to fall as the season goes on.
“We got some good looks. We just have to build some confidence and keep shooting the basketball. Hopefully, some things start going down in a better direction for us,” Appleton said.
West Noble (2-3, 0-1 NECC) jumped out to a 10-6 lead after scoring three consecutive baskets off of offensive rebounds. A three by Ally Lorntz and a fast-break basket by Hanna Knoll gave the visitors an 11-10 lead after the first.
Angola (3-2, 1-0) turned up the pressure in the second quarter, which led to some easier baskets on the other end. As soon as the Hornets got the ball after a made shot or rebound, they quickly moved the other end, making quick passes before finding the open girl.
Lorntz knocked down her second three-pointer, then assisted on a basket by Kayla Fenstermaker to make it 18-12 three minutes into the quarter. Knoll hit a contested layup, on which she was fouled, then made the free throw to make it 23-14 AHS at the half.
Angola slowly extended its lead to double digits by the end of the third quarter as the shooting woes hit West Noble hard. After Jazmyn Smith hit a layup after a long inbounds pass two minutes into the quarter, the Chargers didn’t make another field goal until the first possession of the fourth.
Knoll finally got going offensively at the end of the third quarter, scoring the last eight points of the stanza for the Hornets.
Angola only made one field goal in the final period, but was good enough from the free-throw line to keep the lead at double digits throughout the quarter.
Knoll led the Hornets with 14 points. Lortnz and Fenstermaker each had eight.
The Hornets host Garrett Monday.
In other area action Saturday night, Central Noble defeated visiting DeKalb 46-23. The Cougars led 21-11 at the half.
Freshman Madi Vice led Central Noble (4-1) with 14 points. Bridgette Gray scores 12 and Lydia Andrews added seven points.
Paige Pettis had eight points and Lillie Cone scored six for the Barons (1-5).
