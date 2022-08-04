NAPPANEE — The girls golf teams from Fremont and Lakeland were getting acclimated to playing 18 holes in a day Thursday when they took part in the NorthWood Invitational at McCormick Creek Golf Course.
The Eagles, who had the smallest school student enrollment of the 16 schools participating in the tournament, finished eighth out of 17 full teams with 394. Lakeland was 14th with 468.
Penn’s varsity team won with 326. Northridge was second with 351, and the host Panthers were third with 355. The Kingsmen had four girls place in the top 10, led by tournament champion Delaney Wade with a 75.
Penn and Warsaw also had full “B” teams in the field.
The Eagles saw where they stood against a field full of big name schools with bigger enrollments from northern Indiana. But more importantly to coach Eric Wirick and the Eagles, they were getting used to playing 18 holes physically and mentally.
“One, it’s conditioning. They walked the course on a warm day. And two, the mental ups and downs that take place over the course of 18 holes,” Wirick said. “You could have three bad holes early and still have five hours of golf to play. You have to learn how to level out and focus on the next shot.
“This was a great starting point for us,” he added. “We’re not where we should be. There’s a lot of shots we need to work on and tighten up.”
Fremont’s three returning starters from last year’s undefeated dual match squad that also won the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title all shot in the 90s on Thursday. Senior Kenadee Poratth led the Eagles with 93. Junior Presley Scott shot 96, and classmate Khloe Glendening had 98.
“Before the season started, I knew Kenadee, Khloe and Presley were going to be solid. They proved it today,” Wirick said.
Senior Reagan Rhodes, who played on the junior varsity team last year, shot 107. Freshman Emery Laughlin had 111 in her first varsity start.
“There were some nerves in their first varsity 18-hole round. But they were both better toward the end of their round, so that’s encouraging.
“McCormick Creek is visibly deceiving. It’s a shorter course, but you see a pond and a bunker and not much fairway. It’s a learning experience.”
Senior Brooke Retterbush led the Lakers with 102. Classmate Amelia Trump had 112.
Lakeland also had 123 from freshman Kebella Watkins, 131 from freshman Peyton Waldron and 134 from junior Lydia Trost.
Lakers coach Cassidy Roush knows it’s going to take time for her team to grow. And the team got started fast with three events in the first four days of the season and three 18-hole tournament in the first six days in the campaign.
Lakeland shot 21 shots better than it did in the Goshen Invitational Monday at Black Squirrel.
“It’s just refine and polish and get in the groove of playing 18 holes,” Roush said.
“Our two seniors have stepped up to help the younger ones out. The team is doing really well together.”
Lakeland junior Caitlyn Miller was with the team at McCormick Creek Thursday, but was not able to play yet. She has yet to play this season and Roush said Miller will be in the lineup soon.
The Lakers will complete with a few other area teams in the Fremont Invitational Saturday at Lake James Golf Club in Angola. The tournament starts at 9 a.m.
South Adams Invitational
At Wabash Valley Golf Club in Geneva on Wednesday, Angola shot 455.
Lucy Smith led the Hornets with 103. Brooke Shelburne shot 107.
Angola also had 117 from Regann Martin and 128 from both Taylor Shelburne and River Spreuer.
